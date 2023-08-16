Brechin pub-goer drove home after drinking Tennants, rum and Jagermeister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Brechin pub-goer drove home after drinking Tennants, rum and Jagermeister

Garreth Reid drove his works van after downing the five-hour binge.

By Jamie Buchan
Garreth Reid at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Garreth Reid at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A painter-decorator has been banned from the road after he drove home from the pub at the end of a five-hour drinking session.

Garreth Reid, from Brechin, ignored pleas not to get behind the wheel from concerned pub-goers at the Victoria and Albert.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard the 37-year-old drove his works van after downing five or six pints of Tennants, four Morgan Spiced rum and cokes and one shot of Jägermeister.

He appeared in the dock and admitted driving down Montrose Street on July 21 while nearly four times the legal alcohol limit.

Reid further admitted refusing to identifying himself as the driver to police.

Waited for pub to open

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry told the court: “At 4.15pm, the owner of the Victoria and Albert pub arrived to open up.

“She noticed the subject vehicle parked outside.

“The accused was sat within, waiting for the pub to open.”

Gareth Reid
Garreth Reid. 

She said: “The accused was served two pints of lager before 4.50pm, when he left the pub stating that he had a small job to finish nearby.

“At 5pm, he returned to the pub and continued to drink alcohol.”

Ms Hendry said his drinking was witnessed by others throughout the evening.

“At 9pm, he exited the Victoria and Albert.

“A witness saw him entering the vehicle and drive it into an area of street parking.

“The witness approached the van and knocked on the window.

“He pleaded with the accused to stop driving but he refused, closed the door and drove off.”

Forfar Sheriff Court

The witness called 999.

Police traced Reid to his home in Drumachlie Loan, Brechin.

Asked to identify the driver, he said: “Nobody. Not at all.”

The fiscal depute said: “He was unsteady on his feet and was smelling strongly of alcohol.”

Reid was taken into custody in Dundee at 10.30pm. He was breathalysed and returned a reading of 87 mics of alcohol per 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 mics.

He told officers: “I never drove anywhere. I just want my solicitor here now.”

Life changes

His solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He clearly now accepts his responsibility.”

He said: “As a result of this incident he has sought advice from his GP. He is now receiving counselling in relation to his drinking.”

The court heard the incident happened on the anniversary of a family tragedy.

Reid expects to be able to keep his job.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey told Reid: “This is a very high reading and the matter is aggravated by the fact you refused to give police the name of the driver.”

Reid was disqualified for two years and fined £1,334.

