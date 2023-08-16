Andy Kirk warns Brechin City there is ‘no room for error’ in bid to retain Highland League title – as Angus side’s boss offers transfer update

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk has warned his side there is no margin for error in their bid to win back-to-back Highland League titles.

Kirk led City to a historic first-ever Highland League championship last term but was left gutted as they lost in the pyramid play-offs to Spartans.

And after a disappointing 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy exit to Hibernian B, Kirk is fully focused on retaining the championship.

But he admits his squad will have to up their game if they are to do so, having already fallen two points adrift of leaders Buckie Thistle after the opening three games.

“There is no room for error,” said Kirk.

“We have to go out and try to win every single game. We lost only once last year and look how close we were to missing out on the title.

“It went down to the final game and if we hadn’t won then Buckie would have won the league.

“That’s how tough it is.

“This year could be different. A lot of teams, such as Formartine, have improved.

“We have to be at it like we were last year.

“I believe in my players and know they are capable of so much more than we saw against Hibs.”

Kirk was far from impressed by his side’s display in the defeat to Hibernian.

He said: “There were a lot of aspects to that game that weren’t acceptable.

“After we conceded the first goal there was a lack of character and more mistakes.

“There was no personality about our play. No-one wanted to take the ball, there was poor decision-making and it snowballed from there.

“Hibs had a lot of talent on the pitch. They broke well, had pace on the counter and aggression in defence.

“But we need to show a lot more going forward. That’s not going to work for us this season.”

Andy Kirk offers Brechin City transfer update

Meanwhile, Kirk has revealed his transfer dealings may not yet be done.

Brechin have signed 10 players in the summer but are on the hunt for more.

“We never stop looking at ways to improve the squad,” added Kirk.

“If you look at the performance in the Hibs game then if players want to be in the team then they have to show what they are capable of.

“They are an honest group and I know they will work hard for me.

“But when you are striving for success you are always looking out for what’s available to add to the squad.”