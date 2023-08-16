Andy Kirk warns Brechin City there is ‘no room for error’ in bid to retain Highland League title – as Angus side’s boss offers transfer update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Kirk warns Brechin City there is ‘no room for error’ in bid to retain Highland League title – as Angus side’s boss offers transfer update

Kirk was disappointed in the manner of his side's 4-0 midweek defeat to Hibernian B on Tuesday night.

By Ewan Smith
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk is keen to lead his side to Highland League glory again this year. Image: SNS.
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk has warned his side there is no margin for error in their bid to win back-to-back Highland League titles.

Kirk led City to a historic first-ever Highland League championship last term but was left gutted as they lost in the pyramid play-offs to Spartans.

And after a disappointing 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy exit to Hibernian B, Kirk is fully focused on retaining the championship.

But he admits his squad will have to up their game if they are to do so, having already fallen two points adrift of leaders Buckie Thistle after the opening three games.

“There is no room for error,” said Kirk.

Andy Kirk was disappointed in his side’s performance against Hibernian B. Image: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media

“We have to go out and try to win every single game. We lost only once last year and look how close we were to missing out on the title.

“It went down to the final game and if we hadn’t won then Buckie would have won the league.

“That’s how tough it is.

“This year could be different. A lot of teams, such as Formartine, have improved.

“We have to be at it like we were last year.

“I believe in my players and know they are capable of so much more than we saw against Hibs.”

Andy Kirk celebrated Highland League glory last year, alongside groundsman Neil Wood, and is hungry for more. Image: DCT Media.

Kirk was far from impressed by his side’s display in the defeat to Hibernian.

He said: “There were a lot of aspects to that game that weren’t acceptable.

“After we conceded the first goal there was a lack of character and more mistakes.

“There was no personality about our play. No-one wanted to take the ball, there was poor decision-making and it snowballed from there.

“Hibs had a lot of talent on the pitch. They broke well, had pace on the counter and aggression in defence.

“But we need to show a lot more going forward. That’s not going to work for us this season.”

Andy Kirk offers Brechin City transfer update

Brechin City star Ryan Ferguson starring at Glebe Park.
Ryan Ferguson is one of 10 new arrivals at Brechin City this year. Image: Brechin City FC

Meanwhile, Kirk has revealed his transfer dealings may not yet be done.

Brechin have signed 10 players in the summer but are on the hunt for more.

“We never stop looking at ways to improve the squad,” added Kirk.

“If you look at the performance in the Hibs game then if players want to be in the team then they have to show what they are capable of.

“They are an honest group and I know they will work hard for me.

“But when you are striving for success you are always looking out for what’s available to add to the squad.”

