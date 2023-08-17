Dundee pimp who scammed thousands from government weeps as he is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee pimp who scammed thousands from government weeps as he is jailed

Eduard Stanicu faked being a plumber to tax claim rebates while running brothels in Dundee.

By Ross Gardiner
Eduard Stanciu (right) arrives at court with former co-accused Cristina Gaica.
Eduard Stanciu (right) arrives at court with former co-accused Cristina Gaica.

A tax dodging pimp who faked being a plumber to scam thousands from the government as he was running a string of Romanian prostitutes across Dundee has been jailed.

Eduard Stanciu filed a false claim to the taxman and was given a rebate of £9,840.56 while he was living off the immoral earnings of sex workers from his homeland.

Following the completion of background reports, Stanciu has been locked up for 14 months.

He had initially faced human trafficking charges.

Co-accused Cristina Gaica, who admitted failing to appear in court after more serious charges against her were dropped, was previously admonished.

The court was previously told Stanciu had spent more than £5,000 advertising the brothels on VivaStreet and had taken nearly £20,000 into his account from Ms Gaica’s account.

Partnership

Following the completion of background reports, Stanciu returned to the Dundee Sheriff Court dock to be sentenced.

Fiscal depute Douglas Thomson said: “The Crown accepts he was not the mastermind.

“He was an active participant in facilitating this.

“In the course of this, he was involved in the arrangement of advertising.

“He is in effect the facilitator for the other person involved.”

Eduard Stanciu
Eduard Stanciu.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said: “I think the Crown could accept that… they don’t regard him as the controlling mind in this operation.

“He was assisting.”

Ms Jethwa said the illicit enterprise had been a partnership.

She also pointed out her client spent two months on remand earlier in proceedings.

Sheriff Paul Brown jailed Stanciu for 14 months.

He said: “These are serious matters and I see no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Stanciu wept as he waved to his co-accused while security officers took him downstairs.

Police probe

The prostitution ring in Dundee was uncovered after police received a tip-off which led to raids on three properties in Blackness Road and Arklay Street in August 2019.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan previously told the court Stanciu and Ms Gaica were in a relationship and neither of them had any visible means of income while they were in Scotland.

He said police received a call from a male stating he had been at a brothel on two occasions and they visited two flats on Blackness Road.

“There were six Romanian females within flat A.

“They all confirmed they were not in any danger and were free to go about their business as they wished.

“They all admitted being involved in providing sexual services but denied it was a brothel.

Eduard Stanciu and Cristina Gaica at Dundee Sheriff Court
Eduard Stanciu and Cristina Gaica on a previous appearance at Dundee Sheriff Court. 

“Flat B had one male (Stanciu) and three females (Ms Gaica and two others).

“None admitted being sex workers.

“An operation was initiated to establish if there was evidence of trafficking, prostitution and associated money laundering offences.

“Stanciu was identified as a potential suspect.

“His two bank accounts showed a high cash turnover and a volume of transfers that were suspicious given his lack of declared income.

“A number of customers were identified as making payment for sexual services and they were all traced by the police.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Morag Whyte was fined for buying booze and vapes for children. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee woman caught in Facebook posts fined for buying booze and vapes for schoolgirls
Kristofer Currie.
Fife chef 'on phone to wife' ploughed through lane closure and hit police car
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 'Hell is other people'
Donna Stewart pled guilty at the High Court in Aberdeen to three charges of causing serious injury while driving dangerously while under the influence and at high speed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Perth woman accused of triple attempted murder admits causing serious injury while dangerous drink-driving
Garreth Reid at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Brechin pub-goer drove home after drinking Tennent's, rum and Jagermeister
Firefighters battling the fire at the Lundin Links hotel.
Lundin Links Hotel fire: Boy who torched derelict building sent to children's hearing
Christine Galloway has been ordered to hand over more than £2000 after her motorhome firm fraud. Image: DC Thomson
Confiscation order against £347k St Andrews motorhome fraudster
The aftermath of the crash on Grant Street in Inverness. Image: Jasperimage
Perth woman goes on trial accused of attempting to murder three men in car…
Rapist Dennis Ford was found guilty at the High Court in Dundee.
Arbroath rapist's victim was incapable of consent due to effects of medication
Moran was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh
Fife former hospital radio and ice hockey DJ guilty of child sex attacks