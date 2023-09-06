Wednesday court round-up — Heightened strength and Tesco abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wednesday court round-up — Heightened strength and Tesco abuse

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

Billy Briggs from Burntisland has admitted downloading thousands of child abuse images.

Forensic analysis of his devices seized from his Nicoll Drive home uncovered the 35-year-old had had the material since 2018.

Fiscal depute Douglas Thomson told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “In December 2021 Police Scotland received intelligence that on June 9 2021, a device containing child sexual abuse images was connected to the internet.

“At the material time, it was connected to the IP address of the accused.”

Billy Briggs
Billy Briggs.

A laptop, hard drive and two mobile phones were taken and child sexual abuse material was found on the laptop and hard drive.

Hundreds of the images and videos were at category A.

Briggs admitted taking or making indecent images of children at his home address on January 13 2018.

Sentence was deferred for reports, and Briggs was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Fine mess for footballer

Booting a smoke bomb into a stand of St Johnstone fans has cost former Scotland star Leigh Griffiths £17,000. Dundee Sheriff Court – where he was fined £1,000 for his actions – heard he had already been hit with a similar fine by Dundee, where he was on loan from Celtic, who took two weeks wages from him.

Leigh Griffiths enters Dundee Sheriff Court
Leigh Griffiths enters Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday. Image: DC Thomson.

Binge-drink spitter

A binge-drinking Arbroath man has admitted spitting at a Tesco employee.

Brian Patterson, 20, of Glenogil Drive, was brought from prison to Forfar Sheriff Court where he admitted assaulting the supermarket employee on September 22 last year.

He was being escorted out of the Stobcross store for matters no longer before the court when he assaulted the worker.

Patterson’s solicitor Gary Foulis explained his client is serving a prison term and will not be released until November at the earliest.

He said: “He’s anxious for a new beginning. This is a troubled young man.

“Most of his trouble has been related to binge drinking.

“I think the penny has maybe dropped.”

Sheriff Edward Gilroy admonished him.

Petrol pilferer

Dundee serial thief Jennifer Jarrett stole fuel from city filling stations almost 20 times between May 2022 and May 2023. In total, she made off with nearly £600 worth of fuel.

Petrol thief Jennifer Jarrett
Petrol thief Jennifer Jarrett at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Drugged-up struggle

A drugged-up Methil man who threatened to throw himself out the window of his flat in front of police officers has been jailed for 16 months.

James Forrester called 999 multiple times because he thought someone was in his home.

When police arrived, fiscal depute Douglas Thomson told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “He presented in an agitated manner, sweating heavily, and speaking in riddles.

“He stated he may have taken cocaine or amphetamine.”

Mr Thomson continued: “The accused opened his window and became paranoid about people outside.

“The accused then went to unlock the window further saying something similar to ‘you’re here to kill me’ and stated ‘ I will jump out’.

“Officers approached the accused to stop him, at which point, he threw water.”

The officers then struggled with Forrester, while calling for back up. He was reported as having “heightened strength”.

Forrester spat at one female officer, hitting her in the face.

Solicitor Joe Mooney, defending, said his client’s “disgraceful” behaviour was as a result of taking drugs and he had no memory of the incident prior to being taken to hospital.

Forrester admitted police assault and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at  in Wellesley Road, Methil on October 17 2021.

The 36-year-old is currently serving a sentence for causing a car crash which seriously injured another person.

Cuckooing claim

Dundee dealer Martin Kyle, 49, claimed to have been bullied into peddling drugs by an English “cuckooing” gang. He said he was frightened of armed gangsters from Birmingham who took over his Ancrum Court flat to sell their illegal product.

Martin Kyle
Martin Kyle at Dundee Sheriff Court.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

