Wednesday court round-up — Heightened strength and Tesco abuse

Billy Briggs from Burntisland has admitted downloading thousands of child abuse images.

Forensic analysis of his devices seized from his Nicoll Drive home uncovered the 35-year-old had had the material since 2018.

Fiscal depute Douglas Thomson told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “In December 2021 Police Scotland received intelligence that on June 9 2021, a device containing child sexual abuse images was connected to the internet.

“At the material time, it was connected to the IP address of the accused.”

A laptop, hard drive and two mobile phones were taken and child sexual abuse material was found on the laptop and hard drive.

Hundreds of the images and videos were at category A.

Briggs admitted taking or making indecent images of children at his home address on January 13 2018.

Sentence was deferred for reports, and Briggs was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Fine mess for footballer

Booting a smoke bomb into a stand of St Johnstone fans has cost former Scotland star Leigh Griffiths £17,000. Dundee Sheriff Court – where he was fined £1,000 for his actions – heard he had already been hit with a similar fine by Dundee, where he was on loan from Celtic, who took two weeks wages from him.

Binge-drink spitter

A binge-drinking Arbroath man has admitted spitting at a Tesco employee.

Brian Patterson, 20, of Glenogil Drive, was brought from prison to Forfar Sheriff Court where he admitted assaulting the supermarket employee on September 22 last year.

He was being escorted out of the Stobcross store for matters no longer before the court when he assaulted the worker.

Patterson’s solicitor Gary Foulis explained his client is serving a prison term and will not be released until November at the earliest.

He said: “He’s anxious for a new beginning. This is a troubled young man.

“Most of his trouble has been related to binge drinking.

“I think the penny has maybe dropped.”

Sheriff Edward Gilroy admonished him.

Petrol pilferer

Dundee serial thief Jennifer Jarrett stole fuel from city filling stations almost 20 times between May 2022 and May 2023. In total, she made off with nearly £600 worth of fuel.

Drugged-up struggle

A drugged-up Methil man who threatened to throw himself out the window of his flat in front of police officers has been jailed for 16 months.

James Forrester called 999 multiple times because he thought someone was in his home.

When police arrived, fiscal depute Douglas Thomson told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “He presented in an agitated manner, sweating heavily, and speaking in riddles.

“He stated he may have taken cocaine or amphetamine.”

Mr Thomson continued: “The accused opened his window and became paranoid about people outside.

“The accused then went to unlock the window further saying something similar to ‘you’re here to kill me’ and stated ‘ I will jump out’.

“Officers approached the accused to stop him, at which point, he threw water.”

The officers then struggled with Forrester, while calling for back up. He was reported as having “heightened strength”.

Forrester spat at one female officer, hitting her in the face.

Solicitor Joe Mooney, defending, said his client’s “disgraceful” behaviour was as a result of taking drugs and he had no memory of the incident prior to being taken to hospital.

Forrester admitted police assault and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at in Wellesley Road, Methil on October 17 2021.

The 36-year-old is currently serving a sentence for causing a car crash which seriously injured another person.

Cuckooing claim

Dundee dealer Martin Kyle, 49, claimed to have been bullied into peddling drugs by an English “cuckooing” gang. He said he was frightened of armed gangsters from Birmingham who took over his Ancrum Court flat to sell their illegal product.

