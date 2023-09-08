Drink-driver parked for a rest in middle of A9 near Pitlochry

A drunk driver who parked his car for a rest in the middle of the A9 has been told that the consequences of his stupidity could have been “horrific for everyone.”

Emergency services were scrambled to the dual carriageway near Pitlochry after a witness reported a stationary Toyota Hilux Invincible sitting in lane two.

Motorist Alexander McIntyre was seen slumped over the steering wheel.

Originally charged with dangerous driving, the 25-year-old, from Ballinluig, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a lesser charge of driving without due care and attention.

He also pled guilty to being nearly two-and-a-half times the legal drink-drive limit.

Police action

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the court: “At the time of the incident it was cloudy, but the visibility was good.

“The volume of traffic was light.”

He said: “At around 6.15am on May 1 2022, a witness observed the motor vehicle stationary in lane two of the dual carriageway.

“The accused was slumped over the steering wheel.”

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene, the court heard.

“The accused was medically uninjured,” said Mr Craib.

“But he had smell of alcohol on his breath, his eyes were glazed and he was unsteady on his feet.”

McIntyre was taken to Dundee HQ where he was processed and gave an excess alcohol reading (54mics/22).

Harsh lesson

Solicitor Gino Gambale, defending, said: “He recognises that this was very poor judgement on his part.

“The position is that he had attended at a friend’s house the night before.

“He stayed the night and travelled home in the morning.”

He said: “Mr McIntyre is incredibly apologetic.

“He has never done anything as stupid as this before.”

Mr Gambale said his client’s job as a fencer – which involves travelling across Scotland – would not be affected.

“He has learned a very harsh lesson from all this,” he added.

Horrific

Sheriff Derek Reekie told McIntyre: “Obviously, you were in no fit state to get behind the wheel that morning.

“Thankfully at that time the traffic was light but the consequences here could be have horrific for everyone.”

McIntyre was disqualified for 15 months and fined £900.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to an allegation of cocaine possession.

