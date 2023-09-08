Drink-driver parked for a rest in middle of A9 near Pitlochry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Drink-driver parked for a rest in middle of A9 near Pitlochry

Emergency services were scrambled to the dual carriageway near Pitlochry after a witness reported a stationary Toyota Hilux Invincible sitting in lane two.

By Jamie Buchan
Alexander McIntyre appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Alexander McIntyre appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A drunk driver who parked his car for a rest in the middle of the A9 has been told that the consequences of his stupidity could have been “horrific for everyone.”

Emergency services were scrambled to the dual carriageway near Pitlochry after a witness reported a stationary Toyota Hilux Invincible sitting in lane two.

Motorist Alexander McIntyre was seen slumped over the steering wheel.

Originally charged with dangerous driving, the 25-year-old, from Ballinluig, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a lesser charge of driving without due care and attention.

He also pled guilty to being nearly two-and-a-half times the legal drink-drive limit.

Police action

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the court: “At the time of the incident it was cloudy, but the visibility was good.

“The volume of traffic was light.”

Alexander McIntyre was banned from driving

He said: “At around 6.15am on May 1 2022, a witness observed the motor vehicle stationary in lane two of the dual carriageway.

“The accused was slumped over the steering wheel.”

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene, the court heard.

“The accused was medically uninjured,” said Mr Craib.

“But he had smell of alcohol on his breath, his eyes were glazed and he was unsteady on his feet.”

McIntyre was taken to Dundee HQ where he was processed and gave an excess alcohol reading (54mics/22).

Harsh lesson

Solicitor Gino Gambale, defending, said: “He recognises that this was very poor judgement on his part.

“The position is that he had attended at a friend’s house the night before.

“He stayed the night and travelled home in the morning.”

Police were called to the stationary vehicle on the A9 between Ballinluig and Pitlochry. Image: Google.

He said: “Mr McIntyre is incredibly apologetic.

“He has never done anything as stupid as this before.”

Mr Gambale said his client’s job as a fencer – which involves travelling across Scotland –  would not be affected.

“He has learned a very harsh lesson from all this,” he added.

Horrific

Sheriff Derek Reekie told McIntyre: “Obviously, you were in no fit state to get behind the wheel that morning.

“Thankfully at that time the traffic was light but the consequences here could be have horrific for everyone.”

McIntyre was disqualified for 15 months and fined £900.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to an allegation of cocaine possession.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Drink-driver parked for a rest in middle of A9 near Pitlochry
Carnoustie hotelier stashed fake Nike, Jimmy Choo and Adidas clothes at scandal-hit hotel
Alexander McIntyre appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Thursday court round-up — Forgiveness surprise and £5 pub scuffle
Alexander McIntyre appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Stonehaven rail crash: Tragic Fife worker's widow says lives 'ripped apart' on wedding anniversary
Alexander McIntyre appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Stonehaven rail crash: Conductor's partner tells of horrific moment she learned of soulmate's tragedy
Alexander McIntyre appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Stonehaven rail crash: Survivor describes being hurled from window on impact
Stonehaven rail crash recommendations
Stonehaven rail crash: Families hit out at guilty Network Rail and say 'we will…
Alexander McIntyre appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Stonehaven rail crash: Network Rail pleads guilty to catalogue of errors that caused tragedy
Alexander McIntyre appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Drink-drive suspect smashed Merc in 100mph A9 chase but told police: 'It wasn't me'
Alexander McIntyre appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee rapper fined for driving home from Perth court after drug-drive ban
Alexander McIntyre appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Kirriemuir groomer plied schoolgirl, 12, with cigarettes and alcohol