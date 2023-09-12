Knifeman caught at Perthshire holiday resort after vicious metal pole assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Knifeman caught at Perthshire holiday resort after vicious metal pole assault

Jamie Bradley was spotted clutching the blade by concerned colleagues at the MacDonald Loch Rannoch Hotel in Kinloch Rannoch.

By Jamie Buchan
A hotel worker who armed himself with a knife after getting a vicious beating at a Highland Perthshire holiday resort has been given a chance to stay out of jail.

The 39-year-old chef, who previously triggered a firearms scare in Dunblane, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted having the blade in public on August 29 2021.

His lawyer insisted he had not gone hunting for the person who attacked him.

Injuries

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer told the court: “At the time, the accused was employed at the hotel and was living in staff accommodation.

“At around 3am, two other members of staff were advised that the accused may have been assaulted.”

She said: “They went to check on him and when they went to his room, they saw him standing in the corridor.

“He was in possession of a knife.”

The prosecutor told the court: “He said he had difficulty getting into his room.

“Police were contacted and the accused was apprehended.”

Ms Farmer said an investigation into the alleged assault was not progressed because of lack of evidence.

“The accused did have cuts to his face and to his ear,” she said.

‘Savage’ prison experience

Solicitor George Pollock, defending, said: “The background here is somewhat confusing.

“He was working at the location as a chef.

“If he had been in his room with the knife, it wouldn’t have been an offence but the difficulty here is that he had the knife in the corridor, immediately outside his room.”

Mr Pollock said his client had been badly beaten with a metal pole.

Macdonald Loch Rannoch Hotel, Kinloch Rannoch.

“Mr Bradley’s position is that he certainly didn’t have the knife at the time he was assault.

“He was not out looking for the person who had attacked him but he was obviously in possession of this article in a public corridor.”

Mr Pollock added: “He does have a record but there has only been one custodial disposal – and that was a savage experience for him.”

Bradley has been addressing issues with alcohol and drugs.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports.

“While this is concerning, there may be extenuating circumstances that may mitigate sentence,” he said.

AK47 threat

In 2017, Bradley appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court and admitted having an imitation handgun in Dunblane when he made threats to kill people with the help of a friend armed with an AK47.

The remark was overheard by a couple who were strolling with their young grand-daughter, only 500 yard’s from the town’s primary school.

He then lifted his shirt to show he had a replica gun tucked into his trousers.

Sheriff William Gilchrist described the incident as “rather bizarre” and sentenced him to 190 hours unpaid work.

