Knifeman caught at Perthshire holiday resort after vicious metal pole assault

A hotel worker who armed himself with a knife after getting a vicious beating at a Highland Perthshire holiday resort has been given a chance to stay out of jail.

Jamie Bradley was spotted clutching the blade by concerned colleagues at the MacDonald Loch Rannoch Hotel in Kinloch Rannoch.

The 39-year-old chef, who previously triggered a firearms scare in Dunblane, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted having the blade in public on August 29 2021.

His lawyer insisted he had not gone hunting for the person who attacked him.

Injuries

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer told the court: “At the time, the accused was employed at the hotel and was living in staff accommodation.

“At around 3am, two other members of staff were advised that the accused may have been assaulted.”

She said: “They went to check on him and when they went to his room, they saw him standing in the corridor.

“He was in possession of a knife.”

The prosecutor told the court: “He said he had difficulty getting into his room.

“Police were contacted and the accused was apprehended.”

Ms Farmer said an investigation into the alleged assault was not progressed because of lack of evidence.

“The accused did have cuts to his face and to his ear,” she said.

‘Savage’ prison experience

Solicitor George Pollock, defending, said: “The background here is somewhat confusing.

“He was working at the location as a chef.

“If he had been in his room with the knife, it wouldn’t have been an offence but the difficulty here is that he had the knife in the corridor, immediately outside his room.”

Mr Pollock said his client had been badly beaten with a metal pole.

“Mr Bradley’s position is that he certainly didn’t have the knife at the time he was assault.

“He was not out looking for the person who had attacked him but he was obviously in possession of this article in a public corridor.”

Mr Pollock added: “He does have a record but there has only been one custodial disposal – and that was a savage experience for him.”

Bradley has been addressing issues with alcohol and drugs.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports.

“While this is concerning, there may be extenuating circumstances that may mitigate sentence,” he said.

AK47 threat

In 2017, Bradley appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court and admitted having an imitation handgun in Dunblane when he made threats to kill people with the help of a friend armed with an AK47.

The remark was overheard by a couple who were strolling with their young grand-daughter, only 500 yard’s from the town’s primary school.

He then lifted his shirt to show he had a replica gun tucked into his trousers.

Sheriff William Gilchrist described the incident as “rather bizarre” and sentenced him to 190 hours unpaid work.

