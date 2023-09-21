Thursday court round-up — All about the bass and hitting 120

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Thursday court round-up — All about the bass and hitting 120

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A Perth pub worker who stole hundreds of pounds from his bosses in a midnight safe raid has been given extra time to save up payback cash.

Gary Stewart was caught on CCTV creeping into city centre bar The Foundry after closing time.

The 34-year-old let himself in using his own staff keys, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Stewart previously pled guilty to stealing £1,550 from the Belhaven-operated establishment on Murray Street on July 15 2019.

Employee Gary Stewart stole £1.5k from bosses at The Foundry.

He returned to court for sentencing this week, with £650 in cash.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentencing until February to give factory worker Stewart the chance to raise the remaining balance.

Businessman convicted

Dundee businessman Walter Milne left a fellow pubgoer needing two metal plates in his jaw after hitting him in a Broughty Ferry pub. He was convicted by the majority of jurors following a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court in which he claimed he acted in self-defence.

Walter Milne. Image: DC Thomson.

Boom box bass abuse

A Perth music fan had his boom box seized after attempting an unusual defence when officers told him to turn the volume down after complaints from neighbours.

When police returned after a second complaint about loud music, Tyler Cheape insisted he had not turned up the volume but had cranked up the bass.

Officers were called to the 22-year-old’s home in Potterhill Gardens at about 11.30pm on April 27 last year, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Fiscal depute Erika Watson said: “The accused was spoken to and issued with a warning with regard to the noise.

“About 20 minutes later, officers received a second call about ongoing noise.

“They re-attended and again spoke to the accused.

“The accused was reminded of the warning but replied that he didn’t turn the volume up he only turned the bass up.

“His boom box was seized.”

Cheape began shouting and swearing at officers, calling them “w**kers” and telling them to “get the f*** out of my house”.

Cheape, 22, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC praised Cheape’s ongoing work on the Right Track programme for young offenders and deferred sentencing until December for it to continue.

Plea change failure

A government worker who sexually assaulted a sleeping woman failed to withdraw his guilty plea and has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register. Martin Sharp, 25, previously pled guilty when he appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Martin Sharp must register as a sex offender for five years.

Hit 120mph

A motorist who admitted hitting 120mph as he left Arbroath for Dundee has been banned from the road.

Gary Kerrigan, 32, of Balmoral Gardens in Dundee, hit the speed in his Mercedes on the A92 at around 7pm on May 11.

The first offender’s solicitor told Forfar Sheriff Court: “He works in Arbroath.

“It had been a very difficult day.

“His focus was just putting his foot down.

“He’s driven for four and a half years. He must be punished, he understands that.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley imposed a four-month disqualification and fined Kerrigan £666, plus a £40 victim surcharge.

Attempt to secure absolute discharge

An international security expert begged a sheriff to grant him an absolute discharge so a conviction for domestic abuse does not hamper his career. Francis Dodson from Fife submitted supporting letters from the British Army and a US military general in a bid to avoid a criminal record after admitting assaulting and injuring his wife.

Francis Dodson presented various documents to support his request.

Councillor in court

Fife councillor David Graham has appeared in court accused of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Graham, 41, whose address was given as Fife, appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The petition alleges Graham met or communicated with a person under the age of 16 with the intention of engaging in unlawful sexual activity with, or in the presence of, that person, contrary to the Protection of Children and Prevention of Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2005.

It further alleges he engaged in sexual activity with or towards a person aged between 13 and 16, contrary to the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

Graham made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

He was released on bail and will appear in court again at a later date.

Graham, elected to represent Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss for Labour on Fife Council, is a member of the NHS Fife board and the authority’s health spokesman.

