Thursday court round-up — All about the bass and hitting 120

A Perth pub worker who stole hundreds of pounds from his bosses in a midnight safe raid has been given extra time to save up payback cash.

Gary Stewart was caught on CCTV creeping into city centre bar The Foundry after closing time.

The 34-year-old let himself in using his own staff keys, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Stewart previously pled guilty to stealing £1,550 from the Belhaven-operated establishment on Murray Street on July 15 2019.

He returned to court for sentencing this week, with £650 in cash.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentencing until February to give factory worker Stewart the chance to raise the remaining balance.

Businessman convicted

Dundee businessman Walter Milne left a fellow pubgoer needing two metal plates in his jaw after hitting him in a Broughty Ferry pub. He was convicted by the majority of jurors following a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court in which he claimed he acted in self-defence.

Boom box bass abuse

A Perth music fan had his boom box seized after attempting an unusual defence when officers told him to turn the volume down after complaints from neighbours.

When police returned after a second complaint about loud music, Tyler Cheape insisted he had not turned up the volume but had cranked up the bass.

Officers were called to the 22-year-old’s home in Potterhill Gardens at about 11.30pm on April 27 last year, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Fiscal depute Erika Watson said: “The accused was spoken to and issued with a warning with regard to the noise.

“About 20 minutes later, officers received a second call about ongoing noise.

“They re-attended and again spoke to the accused.

“The accused was reminded of the warning but replied that he didn’t turn the volume up he only turned the bass up.

“His boom box was seized.”

Cheape began shouting and swearing at officers, calling them “w**kers” and telling them to “get the f*** out of my house”.

Cheape, 22, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC praised Cheape’s ongoing work on the Right Track programme for young offenders and deferred sentencing until December for it to continue.

Plea change failure

A government worker who sexually assaulted a sleeping woman failed to withdraw his guilty plea and has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register. Martin Sharp, 25, previously pled guilty when he appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Hit 120mph

A motorist who admitted hitting 120mph as he left Arbroath for Dundee has been banned from the road.

Gary Kerrigan, 32, of Balmoral Gardens in Dundee, hit the speed in his Mercedes on the A92 at around 7pm on May 11.

The first offender’s solicitor told Forfar Sheriff Court: “He works in Arbroath.

“It had been a very difficult day.

“His focus was just putting his foot down.

“He’s driven for four and a half years. He must be punished, he understands that.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley imposed a four-month disqualification and fined Kerrigan £666, plus a £40 victim surcharge.

Attempt to secure absolute discharge

An international security expert begged a sheriff to grant him an absolute discharge so a conviction for domestic abuse does not hamper his career. Francis Dodson from Fife submitted supporting letters from the British Army and a US military general in a bid to avoid a criminal record after admitting assaulting and injuring his wife.

Councillor in court

Fife councillor David Graham has appeared in court accused of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Graham, 41, whose address was given as Fife, appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The petition alleges Graham met or communicated with a person under the age of 16 with the intention of engaging in unlawful sexual activity with, or in the presence of, that person, contrary to the Protection of Children and Prevention of Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2005.

It further alleges he engaged in sexual activity with or towards a person aged between 13 and 16, contrary to the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

Graham made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

He was released on bail and will appear in court again at a later date.

Graham, elected to represent Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss for Labour on Fife Council, is a member of the NHS Fife board and the authority’s health spokesman.

