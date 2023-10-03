Kinross driver hit man with car then reversed back into him in street dispute

A driver clipped a man with his car in Kinross, before reversing and throwing him into the air by hitting him again.

Martin Reilly’s victim, Ryan Warden, fell into a garden and scrambled into another vehicle, which Reilly then forced from the road by striking it with his Volkswagen.

Reilly, Mr Warden and a sword-wielding third man had got into a dispute in the street, the court was told.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Judge Alison Sterling told Reilly: “There was a high degree of culpability shown by you and a potential for serious harm to be done.”

The judge pointed out the 42-year-old has a bad record for violence and road traffic offending and jailed him for four-and-a-half years.

She ordered Reilly, formerly of Green Park, Kinross, to serve an outstanding period of 10 months from a previous sentence before he begins his latest jail term.

The judge also banned the construction industry machine operator from driving for eight years.

Hit man, then car

Reilly admitted conducting himself in a culpable and reckless manner on December 16 in 2021 at Katrine Place, Morar Place and Springfield Court.

He repeatedly drove at Ryan Warden and struck him and then hit another vehicle and forced it off the road to the danger of three occupants.

Advocate depute Peter Ferguson KC said that on the day of the incident, a woman collected Mr Warden from his workplace in Abernethy and drove him to a relative’s home in Perth, where he received a phone call.

The prosecutor said an arrangement was made to meet another man in Kinross, who got into the vehicle with a guitar case.

The woman was directed to drive to Morar Place, where Mr Warden got out with the other man, who had a sword.

Reilly was in the driver’s seat of a Volkswagen when a disturbance broke out between him and the other men and the window of the car was repeatedly struck.

Mr Ferguson said: “The Volkswagen’s engine was revved and then Reilly drove the car as if he was going out of the street but his car clipped Warden.

“The car stopped, reversed and then struck Warden on the body, propelling him into the air.

“He fell into a garden there. He sustained no apparent injuries.”

The woman drove off with her two passengers but Reilly hit the BMW she was driving and forced it off the road where it came to rest near a tree.

Defence counsel David Moggach said Reilly had been confronted by two men who proceeded to strike his vehicle.

He said: “Clearly that was a very frightening incident.”

