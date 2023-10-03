Kinross driver hit man with car then reversed back into him in street dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross driver hit man with car then reversed back into him in street dispute

One of the men confronting Martin Reilly had a sword, the court was told.

By Dave Finlay
High Court in Edinburgh
Reilly was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A driver clipped a man with his car in Kinross, before reversing and throwing him into the air by hitting him again.

Martin Reilly’s victim, Ryan Warden, fell into a garden and scrambled into another vehicle, which Reilly then forced from the road by striking it with his Volkswagen.

Reilly, Mr Warden and a sword-wielding third man had got into a dispute in the street, the court was told.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Judge Alison Sterling told Reilly: “There was a high degree of culpability shown by you and a potential for serious harm to be done.”

The judge pointed out the 42-year-old has a bad record for violence and road traffic offending and jailed him for four-and-a-half years.

She ordered Reilly, formerly of Green Park, Kinross, to serve an outstanding period of 10 months from a previous sentence before he begins his latest jail term.

The judge also banned the construction industry machine operator from driving for eight years.

Hit man, then car

Reilly admitted conducting himself in a culpable and reckless manner on December 16 in 2021 at Katrine Place, Morar Place and Springfield Court.

He repeatedly drove at Ryan Warden and struck him and then hit another vehicle and forced it off the road to the danger of three occupants.

Advocate depute Peter Ferguson KC said that on the day of the incident, a woman collected Mr Warden from his workplace in Abernethy and drove him to a relative’s home in Perth, where he received a phone call.

The prosecutor said an arrangement was made to meet another man in Kinross, who got into the vehicle with a guitar case.

The woman was directed to drive to Morar Place, where Mr Warden got out with the other man, who had a sword.

Reilly was in the driver’s seat of a Volkswagen when a disturbance broke out between him and the other men and the window of the car was repeatedly struck.

Morar Place, Kinross
Morar Place, Kinross. Image: Google.

Mr Ferguson said: “The Volkswagen’s engine was revved and then Reilly drove the car as if he was going out of the street but his car clipped Warden.

“The car stopped, reversed and then struck Warden on the body, propelling him into the air.

“He fell into a garden there. He sustained no apparent injuries.”

The woman drove off with her two passengers but Reilly hit the BMW she was driving and forced it off the road where it came to rest near a tree.

Defence counsel David Moggach said Reilly had been confronted by two men who proceeded to strike his vehicle.

He said: “Clearly that was a very frightening incident.”

