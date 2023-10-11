Angry drunken guest marched Burntisland hotel manager to ATM and robbed him of £180

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angry drunken guest marched Burntisland hotel manager to ATM and robbed him of £180

Ronald Mataruse flew into a rage and demanded a refund after he was asked to leave the Bank House Hotel.

By Jamie McKenzie
Ronald Mataruse was a guest at the Bank House Hotel, Burntisland.
A Burntisland hotel manager was robbed of £180 when a drunk guest marched him to a bank machine and demanded a refund.

Ronald Mataruse, 30, pled guilty to robbing Bank House Hotel general manager Florin-Don Siclovan and placing him in fear and alarm for his safety, on April 30 this year.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Mataruse and his girlfriend had been a guest at the High Street establishment.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Robertson told the court another guest heard banging and raised voices in the lobby at around 3.45am and recognised one voice as that of the hotel manager.

They heard the manager ask Mataruse to leave the hotel, which he had booked from April 27 to 30.

Wanted money back

The fiscal depute told the court: “The accused was described as aggressively asking for his money back.

“The hotel guest was significantly concerned for the safety of the manager and contacted police to report the incident.

The Bank House Hotel, Burntisland

“The accused was repeatedly asking the hotel manager for money back and instructed the manager to come with him to an ATM to withdraw money.

“Complainer Mr Siclovan was understandably fearful and followed the instruction of the accused to walk to a nearby ATM.”

Ms Robertson said: “Whilst on the way the accused continued to shout, saying he wanted his money back for the hotel stay and Mr Siclovan was fearful.

“Mr Siclovan withdrew £180 from his own personal bank account and gave it to the accused before returning to the locus together.”

Ms Robertson said police arrived at the hotel shortly after 4am and spoke to the manager.

Cheated

Mataruse was arrested and taken into custody, where officers found 18 £10 notes in his backpack.

The court heard Mataruse, of Stoke-on-Trent, has a number of previous convictions in England.

Defence lawyer Kerr Sneddon said the accused had an argument with his girlfriend after drinking alcohol.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Mr Sneddon said his client, in his final year of a BA in finance and business, has already paid about £250 for travel north from England for court appearances.

He said Mataruse has not drunk since the incident.

He added: “It was extremely stupid behaviour.”

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith fined Mataruse £630 and ordered him to pay £300 compensation to his victim.

The sheriff said: “It will take the accused ten months to pay the fine and compensation in full.

“It will remind him not to drink and demand money from hotel managers in the future.”

