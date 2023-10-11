Strong Dundee side give fresh faces a run-out in Ross McGeachie testimonial at Stirling Albion

Dundee sent a strong side to take on Stirling Albion in Ross McGeachie’s testimonial.

The Binos stalwart was honoured with a clash against Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues after making his debut for the club in 2012

And the Dee used the opportunity to give some new faces a run-out at Forthbank.

Making a first appearance in dark blue was Burnley loanee Marcel Lewis while Mexican striker Diego Pineda and midfielder Mo Sylla also returned to the side.

Lee Ashcroft, too, was in from the start – the big defender hasn’t featured since the defeat to St Mirren at the start of August – while goalkeeper Adam Legzdins was between the sticks.

Full time in Ross McGeachie’s Testimonial Match

Stirling Albion 2 – 2 Dundee

Congratulations Ross McGeachie on your testimonial from Dundee FC#thedee pic.twitter.com/bkkCxdgjIF — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) October 10, 2023

Dundee took the lead early on through Luke McCowan but were pegged back quickly thanks to a Cooper strike.

The man of the hour, McGeachie then got his goal inside the opening half-hour.

And the honours were shared when substitute Jack Wilkie made it 2-2 shortly after the break.

The Dark Blues are next in action on October 21 with a Premiership at Aberdeen while Stirling Albion host Falkirk on the same day.

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Pineda, Lamie, Ashcroft, McCowan, Robertson, Rudden, Boateng, Sylla, Lewis.

Subs: Carson, Welsh, Shaughnessy, Sweenie-Rowe, Portales, Wilkie, Graham, Lochhead, Mutale, Allan, Mohammed.