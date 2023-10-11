Burst water main causes traffic disruption on A92 in Fife

Drivers are facing traffic disruption on the A92 in Fife due to repair work on a burst water main near Luthrie.

Three-way traffic lights remain in place after Scottish Water teams worked overnight to fix the pipe.

These have been installed at the junction to Luthrie and Brunton on the A92 and are expected to continue throughout Thursday.

The burst had disrupted water supplies for those living in the KY14, KY15 and DD6 postcode areas.

Scottish Water warning of supply issues

The supplier says that while the network is recharging some customers may experience no water supply, low or intermittent pressure or discoloured water.

Anyone experiencing issues should visit the Scottish Water website.

A spokesperson said: “Our teams have worked as quickly as possible to restore supplies to our customers.

“We appreciate this has been an inconvenience and we would like to thank everyone for their patience while we carried out repair works.”