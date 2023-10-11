Burst water main causes traffic disruption on A92 in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Burst water main causes traffic disruption on A92 in Fife

Some customers may experience disrupted water supply.

By Ellidh Aitken
The three-way traffic lights have been installed on the A92 junction towards Luthrie and Brunton. Image: Google Maps
The three-way traffic lights have been installed on the A92 junction towards Luthrie and Brunton. Image: Google Maps

Drivers are facing traffic disruption on the A92 in Fife due to repair work on a burst water main near Luthrie.

Three-way traffic lights remain in place after Scottish Water teams worked overnight to fix the pipe.

These have been installed at the junction to Luthrie and Brunton on the A92 and are expected to continue throughout Thursday.

The burst had disrupted water supplies for those living in the KY14, KY15 and DD6 postcode areas.

Scottish Water warning of supply issues

The supplier says that while the network is recharging some customers may experience no water supply, low or intermittent pressure or discoloured water.

Anyone experiencing issues should visit the Scottish Water website.

A spokesperson said: “Our teams have worked as quickly as possible to restore supplies to our customers.

“We appreciate this has been an inconvenience and we would like to thank everyone for their patience while we carried out repair works.”

