Former company director thumped girlfriend’s ex with stone in Fife

A civil engineer who clobbered his girlfriend’s ex-partner with a coping stone in Fife has been fined.

Aaron Gascoyne appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit the assault he committed on January 21 this year.

He attended at 34-year-old’s Stuart Erskine’s home in Kirkcaldy and struck him with the stone, used for topping a wall, following an “altercation.”

The court heard former company director Gascoyne, 24, has since moved to Grangemouth for a “fresh start.”

He was fined £750, plus a victim surcharge.

Hit victim and ran away

Fiscal depute Lauren Pennycook said Mr Erskine was socialising and having drinks with friends when he heard a noise.

“He’s seen Mr Gascoyne outside the property.

“As Mr Erskine has caught up with Mr Gascoyne, an altercation has ensued between the two parties and Mr Gascoyne has struck Mr Erskine with a coping stone.

“He’s struck on the body.

“Mr Gascoyne has then run away from the property.”

No injuries were sustained by Mr Erskine.

In the dock, Gascoyne, of Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, pled guilty to assaulting Mr Erskine by striking him with a coping stone.

Fresh start

Defence solicitor Calum Harris said: “He’s currently not in work but he was a director of a company.

“Your Lordship might have formed the view that there’s a background here between the complainer and the accused.

“That seems to be the case.

“The complainer is the ex-partner of Mr Gascoyne’s current girlfriend.

“The complainer had attended at Mr Gascoyne’s address on a number of occasions.

“Mr Gascoyne accepts that he’s taken matters into his own hands here. He regrets that.”

Mr Harris said his client had been a director of a civil engineering firm but had to stop working after being assaulted with a crowbar last year.

However, he added Gascoyne expects to be back in work in the near future, having moved to Grangemouth for a “fresh start.”

‘Starting to tread water’

Mr Harris added the assault could not be considered self-defence.

“He had been taking alcohol that night and does suffer from complex PTSD.

“His memory isn’t particularly great but he does remember being involved in an altercation.

“There have been no incidents since – he’s got no other outstanding matters.

“He does realise he’s starting to tread water.

“He hopes that this will be the last time he appears in court.”

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis fined Gascoyne £750, plus a £40 victim surcharge.

