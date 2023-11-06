Former company director thumped girlfriend’s ex with stone in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former company director thumped girlfriend’s ex with stone in Fife

Aaron Gascoyne, 24, was fined at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after admitting the alcohol-fuelled assault outside his victim's Fife home.

By Ross Gardiner
Aaron Gascoyne at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Aaron Gascoyne at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A civil engineer who clobbered his girlfriend’s ex-partner with a coping stone in Fife has been fined.

Aaron Gascoyne appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit the assault he committed on January 21 this year.

He attended at 34-year-old’s Stuart Erskine’s home in Kirkcaldy and struck him with the stone, used for topping a wall, following an “altercation.”

The court heard former company director Gascoyne, 24, has since moved to Grangemouth for a “fresh start.”

He was fined £750, plus a victim surcharge.

Hit victim and ran away

Fiscal depute Lauren Pennycook said Mr Erskine was socialising and having drinks with friends when he heard a noise.

“He’s seen Mr Gascoyne outside the property.

“As Mr Erskine has caught up with Mr Gascoyne, an altercation has ensued between the two parties and Mr Gascoyne has struck Mr Erskine with a coping stone.

“He’s struck on the body.

“Mr Gascoyne has then run away from the property.”

No injuries were sustained by Mr Erskine.

In the dock, Gascoyne, of Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, pled guilty to assaulting Mr Erskine by striking him with a coping stone.

Fresh start

Defence solicitor Calum Harris said: “He’s currently not in work but he was a director of a company.

“Your Lordship might have formed the view that there’s a background here between the complainer and the accused.

“That seems to be the case.

“The complainer is the ex-partner of Mr Gascoyne’s current girlfriend.

“The complainer had attended at Mr Gascoyne’s address on a number of occasions.

“Mr Gascoyne accepts that he’s taken matters into his own hands here. He regrets that.”

Mr Harris said his client had been a director of a civil engineering firm but had to stop working after being assaulted with a crowbar last year.

However, he added Gascoyne expects to be back in work in the near future, having moved to Grangemouth for a “fresh start.”

‘Starting to tread water’

Mr Harris added the assault could not be considered self-defence.

“He had been taking alcohol that night and does suffer from complex PTSD.

“His memory isn’t particularly great but he does remember being involved in an altercation.

“There have been no incidents since – he’s got no other outstanding matters.

“He does realise he’s starting to tread water.

“He hopes that this will be the last time he appears in court.”

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis fined Gascoyne £750, plus a £40 victim surcharge.

