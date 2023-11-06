Campaigners claim NHS Fife is avoiding scrutiny at this year’s annual review

Campaigners claim Fife’s health chiefs are running scared of the public by avoiding scrutiny at next week’s annual review.

Annual reviews give the public and the Scottish Government a chance to scrutinise the health board’s performance over the past year.

And they include a session where people can ask questions about services and plans.

This year’s meeting at Rothes Halls, in Glenrothes, will be live-streamed online for the first time

However, anyone wishing to attend in person must apply online.

And people have been invited to submit questions in advance.

Critics claim this means many ordinary people will be unable to put health bosses on the spot.

And they say those without access to the internet are being excluded – a claim denied by NHS Fife.

NHS Fife annual review ‘not fair and transparent’

Mandy Cahan, from Kelty, hoped to go along to ask about waiting times for treatment and test results.

However, she was astonished when she discovered she discovered she would have to apply.

“Not everyone has the necessary skills or confidence to go online,” she said.

“This is certainly not inclusive, or a fair, open and transparent way to conduct a public meeting.

“What are they scared of or what have they got to hide?

Mandy is a member of a campaign group fighting for improved health services in Fife.

And other members have also expressed concerns.

Health chiefs ‘ don’t want to be put on the spot’

Trish Nolan from Dunfermline said: “This is shutting up voices that might speak up and sanitising the meeting.

“The NHS Fife annual review is our only opportunity to speak to these health chiefs.

“They’re scared of public scrutiny.

“And it’s an indictment on us if we sit back and let this kind of thing happen.”

The annual review takes place on November 13, with the public session starting at 1pm.

And NHS Fife said booking a place will allow them to plan for numbers.

How did NHS Fife respond?

However, a spokesperson said there is also an option to turn up on the day.

The added: “For the first time, we will also be live-streaming our annual review on our NHS Fife website to make the event as accessible as possible and maximise the number of those able to view proceedings.”

And they said submitting questions online would enable bosses to answer queries from anyone unable to attend.

“The Q&A segment as part of the annual review presentation will also endeavour to address questions from the audience on the day as time permits,” they said.

Any question not answered during the session will be responded to within a month, in line with Scottish Government guidance.

The spokesperson added however: “Unfortunately, questions relating to individual patient care will not be able to be addressed in the public session.”