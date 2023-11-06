Campaigners claim NHS Fife is avoiding scrutiny at this year’s annual review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Campaigners claim NHS Fife is avoiding scrutiny at this year’s annual review

Critics claim it is wrong to ask people to submit questions to health chiefs in advance of the meeting.

By Claire Warrender
NHS Fife services will go under the spotlight at the annual review
NHS Fife services will go under the spotlight at the annual review. Image: DC Thomson.

Campaigners claim Fife’s health chiefs are running scared of the public by avoiding scrutiny at next week’s annual review.

Annual reviews give the public and the Scottish Government a chance to scrutinise the health board’s performance over the past year.

And they include a session where people can ask questions about services and plans.

This year’s meeting at Rothes Halls, in Glenrothes, will be live-streamed online for the first time

However, anyone wishing to attend in person must apply online.

And people have been invited to submit questions in advance.

Critics claim this means many ordinary people will be unable to put health bosses on the spot.

And they say those without access to the internet are being excluded – a claim denied by NHS Fife.

NHS Fife annual review ‘not fair and transparent’

Mandy Cahan, from Kelty, hoped to go along to ask about waiting times for treatment and test results.

However, she was astonished when she discovered she discovered she would have to apply.

“Not everyone has the necessary skills or confidence to go online,” she said.

The NHS Fife annual review takes place at Rothes Halls.
The NHS Fife annual review takes place at Rothes Halls.

“This is certainly not inclusive, or a fair, open and transparent way to conduct a public meeting.

“What are they scared of or what have they got to hide?

Mandy is a member of a campaign group fighting for improved health services in Fife.

And other members have also expressed concerns.

Health chiefs ‘ don’t want to be put on the spot’

Trish Nolan from Dunfermline said: “This is shutting up voices that might speak up and sanitising the meeting.

“The NHS Fife annual review is our only opportunity to speak to these health chiefs.

“They’re scared of public scrutiny.

“And it’s an indictment on us if we sit back and let this kind of thing happen.”

The annual review takes place on November 13, with the public session starting at 1pm.

And NHS Fife said booking a place will allow them to plan for numbers.

How did NHS Fife respond?

However, a spokesperson said there is also an option to turn up on the day.

The added: “For the first time, we will also be live-streaming our annual review on our NHS Fife website to make the event as accessible as possible and maximise the number of those able to view proceedings.”

And they said submitting questions online would enable bosses to answer queries from anyone unable to attend.

“The Q&A segment as part of the annual review presentation will also endeavour to address questions from the audience on the day as time permits,” they said.

Any question not answered during the session will be responded to within a month, in line with Scottish Government guidance.

The spokesperson added however: “Unfortunately, questions relating to individual patient care will not be able to be addressed in the public session.”

More from Fife

Aaron Gascoyne at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Former company director thumped girlfriend's ex with stone in Fife
David Wood arrives at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Soldier hit 70mph through 30mph M90 roadworks in Fife
Reginald Tucker
Family's tribute to dad, 43, who died after crash near Windygates
Cameron Knox with his niece, Lucy and Sian Stewart and her son, Jacob Dawson.Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Cupar fireworks display makes for a cracking night
Ed Murdoch and Eleanor Whitby.
Couple behind Newport deli moving to new site with cafe
Jamie Craig-Gentles, with husband Marc and children Luna and Arlo, has given us a local's guide to some of St Andrews best bits.
Ask a local: Your insider's guide to the 5 best things about St Andrews
Ballingry teenager, Jake (Jay) Jones, 16.
Drugs arrest of boy, 14, after Ballingry death of Jake Jones, 16
Northeden House in Cupar is being replaced with a new care village.
New Cupar care village to open two years late and £9m over budget
Unison school staff striking in Dundee.
Tayside and Fife school strikes suspended as Unison considers new deal
Mr Universe champion Mark Taylor
Buckhaven man's lifelong dream comes true after being named Mr Universe

Conversation