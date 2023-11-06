Storm Babet A90 dual carriageway bridge damage at Finavon hits businesses for tens of thousands

Storm Babet damage to a dual carriageway bridge over the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway could take months to repair.

And businesses stranded on the other side of an A90 contraflow put in place following the devastating floods say it has cost them tens of thousands of pounds.

The Finavon bridge bore the brunt of the South Esk’s force several miles upstream of Brechin, where the river burst its banks.

Homes in the adjacent Milton of Finavon hamlet were badly hit.

Two luxury bungalows were deluged for the second time in less than a year.

The main A90 was closed for several days, before a contraflow was put in place at Finavon.

But a junction and slip lane leading to Finavon Hotel and Peggy Scott’s restaurant were closed off.

The businesses sit beside the northbound carriageway.

Contractor Amey re-opened accesses at the weekend.

Concerns for staff

Kenny Downes, operations manager of Brechin Castle Centre, is also responsible for Peggy Scott’s.

He said the contraflow had hit the business hard.

“Of course we understand this was an unprecedented situation,” said Mr Downes.

“The job of Amey and Transport Scotland is to keep people safe on the road.

“But what has been really frustrating is that we were left devoid of any timescales or information.

“We have 22 staff who were concerned about the situation and what was going to happen.

“We could tell them nothing because we didn’t know ourselves what was happening.

“Our operating costs alone are around £10,000 a week.

“We were pretty much cast adrift and the communication was pitiful.”

Step forward

Mr Downes said the 7am to 7pm roadside stop should have been heading towards a bumper festive period.

“The re-opening of the access is certainly a step in the right direction,” he added.

“But I can’t see many folk coming off the contraflow.

“We’ve been told it will probably be in place for four to six weeks.

“But the full repair to the bridge could take much longer.

“At least it’s progress, but we will never recover the losses and there is no chance of compensation.”

A nearby rural road closure has added to issues faced by local drivers.

The B957 from Justinhaugh Bridge to C32 Memus junction remains shut.

Angus Council say it is because of damage to the road and not the bridge itself.

Work is underway to assess what repairs will be required.

Amey response

An Amey spokesperson said: “Whilst contraflow traffic management has remained in place for safety following Storm Babet, we have been working with Angus Council and Police Scotland to assess potential solutions to concerns around local access from the A90 near Finavon.”

The contraflow changes came into place on Saturday morning.

“This will only be available for traffic travelling northbound on the A90,” the spokesperson added.

“Southbound traffic will not be permitted to turn into Finavon.

“We will continue to monitor the location following these changes.

“Investigations are ongoing to assess the bridge at Finavon.”