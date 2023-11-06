Storm Babet A90 dual carriageway bridge damage at Finavon hits businesses for tens of thousands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Angus & The Mearns

Storm Babet A90 dual carriageway bridge damage at Finavon hits businesses for tens of thousands

There are fears the River South Esk bridge on the A90 north of Forfar could take months to repair after sustaining structural damage during Storm Babet last month.

By Graham Brown
Local access has been restored at the Finavon contraflow. Image: Amey North East Trunk Roads
Local access has been restored at the Finavon contraflow. Image: Amey North East Trunk Roads

Storm Babet damage to a dual carriageway bridge over the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway could take months to repair.

And businesses stranded on the other side of an A90 contraflow put in place following the devastating floods say it has cost them tens of thousands of pounds.

The Finavon bridge bore the brunt of the South Esk’s force several miles upstream of Brechin, where the river burst its banks.

Homes in the adjacent Milton of Finavon hamlet were badly hit.

Two luxury bungalows were deluged for the second time in less than a year.

The main A90 was closed for several days, before a contraflow was put in place at Finavon.

Finavon Bridge over River South Esk.
The bridge at Finavon was damaged in the River South Esk flood. Image: Amey NE Trunk Roads

But a junction and slip lane leading to Finavon Hotel and Peggy Scott’s restaurant were closed off.

The businesses sit beside the northbound carriageway.

Contractor Amey re-opened accesses at the weekend.

Concerns for staff

Kenny Downes, operations manager of Brechin Castle Centre, is also responsible for Peggy Scott’s.

He said the contraflow had hit the business hard.

“Of course we understand this was an unprecedented situation,” said Mr Downes.

“The job of Amey and Transport Scotland is to keep people safe on the road.

“But what has been really frustrating is that we were left devoid of any timescales or information.

“We have 22 staff who were concerned about the situation and what was going to happen.

“We could tell them nothing because we didn’t know ourselves what was happening.

“Our operating costs alone are around £10,000 a week.

“We were pretty much cast adrift and the communication was pitiful.”

Step forward

Mr Downes said the 7am to 7pm roadside stop should have been heading towards a bumper festive period.

“The re-opening of the access is certainly a step in the right direction,” he added.

“But I can’t see many folk coming off the contraflow.

“We’ve been told it will probably be in place for four to six weeks.

“But the full repair to the bridge could take much longer.

“At least it’s progress, but we will never recover the losses and there is no chance of compensation.”

A nearby rural road closure has added to issues faced by local drivers.

The B957 from Justinhaugh Bridge to C32 Memus junction remains shut.

Storm Babet flooding at Justinhaugh.
The road beyond Justinhaugh bridge remains closed due to flood damage. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

Angus Council say it is because of damage to the road and not the bridge itself.

Work is underway to assess what repairs will be required.

Amey response

An Amey spokesperson said: “Whilst contraflow traffic management has remained in place for safety following Storm Babet, we have been working with Angus Council and Police Scotland to assess potential solutions to concerns around local access from the A90 near Finavon.”

The contraflow changes came into place on Saturday morning.

“This will only be available for traffic travelling northbound on the A90,” the spokesperson added.

“Southbound traffic will not be permitted to turn into Finavon.

“We will continue to monitor the location following these changes.

“Investigations are ongoing to assess the bridge at Finavon.”

3

