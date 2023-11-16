St Andrews man had bestiality and necro porn in phone ‘favourites’

A 22-year-old man caught with depraved videos of bestiality and sex with dead bodies claimed he had been hacked after using the Kik chat app.

Arron Kyle’s claim fell apart when detectives discovered he had stored the sickening films and pictures in a file marked “favourites” on his phone.

Kyle was banned from entering playparks or having unsupervised contact with anyone under 16 as part of a wide-ranging conduct order.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years and under social work supervision for two years as a direct alternative to a prison sentence.

He was placed under a curfew for nine months.

Kyle, of Lamond Drive, St Andrews, admitted having extreme porn depicting people having sex with animals and with deceased humans between May 6 and December 28 2021.

He also admitted having indecent images of children.

‘Hack’ claim fell apart

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Kyle lived with his grandparents and was at home with them when police carried out a raid on the property, based on intelligence they had been given.

The accused told officers he wanted to go to the bedroom for a cigarette and when he was out of his grandparents’ earshot he told them about illicit material on his phone.

Kyle said: “I know there’s some images and videos on that phone.

“There’s some illegal s**t on there.

“I have been hacked and get this stuff.

“I have previously been on Kik chats before.

“That’s maybe where I was sent that stuff.”

However, the court was told the material was filed under “favourites” and this “represented a deliberate user action – negating the claim by the accused that the material was there as a result of hacking.”

The court was told Kyle had more than 44 minutes of videos including necrophilia, bestiality and child abuse featuring boys and girls aged between three and 14.

Age taken into account

Sheriff Paul Brown said: “It is a serious matter and has crossed the threshold for custody.

“Given your age, I have to look at whether there are alternatives to custody.”

He said he was satisfied he could impose a community payback order as a direct alternative to custody.

