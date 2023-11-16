St Andrews man had bestiality and necro porn in phone ‘favourites’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews man had bestiality and necro porn in phone ‘favourites’

Arron Kyle's claim he was hacked and sent the images did not stand up to scrutiny, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

By Gordon Currie
Arron Kyle avoided prison because of his young age.
Arron Kyle avoided prison because of his young age.

A 22-year-old man caught with depraved videos of bestiality and sex with dead bodies claimed he had been hacked after using the Kik chat app.

Arron Kyle’s claim fell apart when detectives discovered he had stored the sickening films and pictures in a file marked “favourites” on his phone.

Kyle was banned from entering playparks or having unsupervised contact with anyone under 16 as part of a wide-ranging conduct order.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years and under social work supervision for two years as a direct alternative to a prison sentence.

He was placed under a curfew for nine months.

Kyle, of Lamond Drive, St Andrews, admitted having extreme porn depicting people having sex with animals and with deceased humans between May 6 and December 28 2021.

He also admitted having indecent images of children.

‘Hack’ claim fell apart

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Kyle lived with his grandparents and was at home with them when police carried out a raid on the property, based on intelligence they had been given.

The accused told officers he wanted to go to the bedroom for a cigarette and when he was out of his grandparents’ earshot he told them about illicit material on his phone.

Kik logo
Kyle claimed to have been hacked after using Kik. Image: Shutterstock.

Kyle said: “I know there’s some images and videos on that phone.

“There’s some illegal s**t on there.

“I have been hacked and get this stuff.

“I have previously been on Kik chats before.

“That’s maybe where I was sent that stuff.”

However, the court was told the material was filed under “favourites” and this “represented a deliberate user action – negating the claim by the accused that the material was there as a result of hacking.”

The court was told Kyle had more than 44 minutes of videos including necrophilia, bestiality and child abuse featuring boys and girls aged between three and 14.

Age taken into account

Sheriff Paul Brown said: “It is a serious matter and has crossed the threshold for custody.

Given your age, I have to look at whether there are alternatives to custody.”

He said he was satisfied he could impose a community payback order as a direct alternative to custody.

