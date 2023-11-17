Abusive Perth father who kicked pregnant partner in stomach avoids prison term ‘by slimmest margin’

A “self-absorbed” thug who kicked his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach while high on cocaine and alcohol has been spared prison.

Thomas Law, 26, previously admitted twice assaulting the mother of his child during a four-month period in 2021.

Perth Sheriff Court heard despite the attacks — the second time squeezing her neck after throwing her against a set of stairs — the woman does not want a non-harassment order, for the “sake of their child”.

Assaults

Depute fiscal Elizabeth Hodgson told the court the couple had been in an on-off relationship from 2020, although they did not live together.

She told how Law, of Crammond Place, Perth, “regularly abused cocaine and alcohol”.

She said in July 2021, soon after discovering she was pregnant, the complainer and Law argued while he was intoxicated.

“The accused was dressed but had only socks on (his feet).

“He kicked his partner in the stomach.”

In a separate incident, Law arrived at the flat early on the morning of November 26 2021, banging on the door, shouting and swearing.

His partner threatened to phone the police and a short time later, left the flat for work.

Ms Hodgson said: “As she opened her front door, Law pushed his way in.

“He pushed her against the stairs, causing her to bang her head.

“He picked her up by the body, pinned her by the throat and started squeezing her throat.

“She was able to press her ‘lock key’ on her mobile phone five times, which sounded an SOS alert to emergency services.

“Law let go after hearing the alarm.

“She made her way to her car and Law ran after her.”

The woman was left “extremely frightened” and had red marks on her neck as a result of the compression.

‘Immature and self-absorbed’

In December that year, Law handed himself in to police.

First offender Law was freed on bail but breached its conditions in February 2022 after being caught hiding under a blanket in his partner’s home while banned from contacting her.

He pled guilty to the offences in August and was freed on bail while reports were prepared.

Defence solicitor Linda Clark, said: “This was an unpleasant sequence of events.

“It would appear (from the social work report) his domestic abusive behaviour is the result of him being immature and self-absorbed.

“He has had in excess of two years to reflect on his behaviour.

“He has struggled to come to terms with the idea that ‘I can’t believe I did this’.

“He does come across in the report as standoffish (with social workers).

“He struggles to acknowledge it was his own doing.”

Escaped jail by ‘slimmest of margins’

Sheriff John MacRitchie, sentencing Law to a community-based order, said: “I have taken into consideration what is before me and the approved guidelines including the need to protect the public, punishment and rehabilitation.

“By the slimmest of margins I accept there is an alternative to custody here.

“You are only 26, you haven’t been in trouble before and you have not been subject to any orders in the past.

“I am told you have put behind you some of the issues which contributed to these offences.”

Law was sentenced to a two-year probation order, 240 hours of unpaid work – reduced from 300 in light of his plea – and must take part in the Caledonia Men’s Programme for domestic abusers.

He was admonished for the bail breach.

