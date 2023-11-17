Abusive Perth father who kicked pregnant partner in stomach avoids prison term ‘by slimmest margin’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Abusive Perth father who kicked pregnant partner in stomach avoids prison term ‘by slimmest margin’

Thomas Law was told there were a number of factors keeping him from jail, including his age and lack of criminal record.

By Paul Malik
Thomas Law. Image: Facebook.
Thomas Law. Image: Facebook.

A “self-absorbed” thug who kicked his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach while high on cocaine and alcohol has been spared prison.

Thomas Law, 26, previously admitted twice assaulting the mother of his child during a four-month period in 2021.

Perth Sheriff Court heard despite the attacks — the second time squeezing her neck after throwing her against a set of stairs — the woman does not want a non-harassment order, for the “sake of their child”.

Assaults

Depute fiscal Elizabeth Hodgson told the court the couple had been in an on-off relationship from 2020, although they did not live together.

She told how Law, of Crammond Place, Perth, “regularly abused cocaine and alcohol”.

She said in July 2021, soon after discovering she was pregnant, the complainer and Law argued while he was intoxicated.

“The accused was dressed but had only socks on (his feet).

“He kicked his partner in the stomach.”

Thomas Law
Thomas Law appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.

In a separate incident, Law arrived at the flat early on the morning of November 26 2021, banging on the door, shouting and swearing.

His partner threatened to phone the police and a short time later, left the flat for work.

Ms Hodgson said: “As she opened her front door, Law pushed his way in.

“He pushed her against the stairs, causing her to bang her head.

“He picked her up by the body, pinned her by the throat and started squeezing her throat.

“She was able to press her ‘lock key’ on her mobile phone five times, which sounded an SOS alert to emergency services.

“Law let go after hearing the alarm.

“She made her way to her car and Law ran after her.”

The woman was left “extremely frightened” and had red marks on her neck as a result of the compression.

‘Immature and self-absorbed’

In December that year, Law handed himself in to police.

First offender Law was freed on bail but breached its conditions in February 2022 after being caught hiding under a blanket in his partner’s home while banned from contacting her.

He pled guilty to the offences in August and was freed on bail while reports were prepared.

Defence solicitor Linda Clark, said: “This was an unpleasant sequence of events.

“It would appear (from the social work report) his domestic abusive behaviour is the result of him being immature and self-absorbed.

“He has had in excess of two years to reflect on his behaviour.

“He has struggled to come to terms with the idea that ‘I can’t believe I did this’.

“He does come across in the report as standoffish (with social workers).

“He struggles to acknowledge it was his own doing.”

Escaped jail by ‘slimmest of margins’

Sheriff John MacRitchie, sentencing Law to a community-based order, said: “I have taken into consideration what is before me and the approved guidelines including the need to protect the public, punishment and rehabilitation.

“By the slimmest of margins I accept there is an alternative to custody here.

“You are only 26, you haven’t been in trouble before and you have not been subject to any orders in the past.

“I am told you have put behind you some of the issues which contributed to these offences.”

Law was sentenced to a two-year probation order, 240 hours of unpaid work – reduced from 300 in light of his plea – and must take part in the Caledonia Men’s Programme for domestic abusers.

He was admonished for the bail breach.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Garry Myles. Image: Facebook.
Dundee dad stole six cars in Tayside and Fife crime spree and glassed love…
Violent serial sex offender raped women in Dundee and Aberdeen
Murder-accused John Lizanec's mother Francis Flood, told the trial about events in her Dundee home as police arrived.
Lizanec murder trial - Accused told his mum in Dundee ‘I’ve done a bad…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Social supply and Christmas curfew exemption
The jury was shown CCTV from Tesco Riverside in Dundee, one of the last times Michelle Lizanec was seen alive.
Lizanec murder trial - Body of Perthshire mum found ‘jammed’ inside airing cupboard
Carl O'Brien (centre) and Tracie Currie admitted racially abusing First Minister Humza Youaf.
Pair sentenced for racially abusing Humza Yousaf in Dundee
Ean Coutts (left) was murdered by David Barnes. Image: Police Scotland.
David Barnes guilty: How neighbours’ suspicions and airport luggage theft helped snare Fife murderer
Arron Kyle avoided prison because of his young age.
St Andrews man had bestiality and necro porn in phone 'favourites'
Police found the cannabis farm in the vacant social club, known at Alison's. Image: Google.
Drugs pair set up £290k cannabis farm in vacant Dundee social club
Louise Moffat faces losing her job, according to her solicitor.
Detective inspector will 'almost certainly' lose job for Fife five-times drink-drive limit shame