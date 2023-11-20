Hapless Dundee bookmaker robber has change of luck as he avoids prison

A punter who robbed the bookmaker where he lost all of his money has had a change of luck after a sheriff gave him a non-custodial sentence.

Hapless gambler Anthony Bradburn held up staff and robbed the Dundee betting shop where his long run of losing bets had left him penniless.

Bradburn – who was so nervous before the robbery suspicious staff locked most of the takings in a safe – was placed under social work supervision for 12 months by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

Dundee bookmaker robber’s ‘Money Now’ demand

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Bradburn, 43, had been asked to leave the BetFred branch on Murraygate earlier in the day after spending the last of his money on another losing bet.

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told the court: “The accused had spent some time in the store before being asked to leave, because he tried to place bets without the means to do so.

“An employee said he was not allowed to place bets and he left.

“New staff came in to start their shift and were warned about the accused.”

Bradburn used the store toilet and was then seen writing out a betting slip, with which he approached the staff at the counter.

Instead of containing another punt, Bradburn had written “Money Now” and they realised he was carrying out a robbery and hit the panic button.

Bradburn, of Glenrothes, said: “Dinnae touch the button.”

The court was told staff had been so suspicious they removed the majority of the cash from the tills and placed it in a safe while Bradburn was using the toilet so he only got away with £280 and was quickly caught after his image was captured clearly on CCTV.

