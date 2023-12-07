Drink-drive former Gogglebox researcher plunged into Perthshire loch to escape paramedics

A former Gogglebox researcher who sparked a major rescue operation after abandoning her car on the A9 and plunging into a nearby loch has been banned from the road.

Drink-driver Rachel Barnes tried to escape paramedics by swimming in Loch Faskally shortly after being released from prison for stalking her police officer former partner and his new girlfriend, it has emerged.

The 29-year-old Londoner had been earlier sentenced to 18-months in prison for a prolonged surveillance campaign against her former boyfriend, which included dressing up as a delivery driver.

Barnes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday, having previously admitted driving an Audi A3 on the A9, near Cluniemore House, Pitlochry, while more than three times the drink-drive limit on September 5.

The court heard how emergency services were deployed as Barnes swam towards the middle of the loch.

She was eventually rescued by a passing kayaker.

Loch rescue

The court heard Barnes had a near-miss with another vehicle at a Give Way junction on the A9 at around 6pm.

The other driver had to swerve to avoid a collision.

Barnes then parked her Audi on a grass verge, as a passing ambulance stopped to provide assistance.

The paramedics noticed a strong smell of alcohol on her breath.

After repeating she did not need any help, she ran away from the ambulance crew towards Loch Faskally.

She fell in but clambered back out before stripping off to her underwear and jumping in again.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene as she swam about 200 metres towards the centre of the loch.

When she started struggling, a passing kayaker threw her a life jacket.

She managed to safely swim back to shore where she was arrested with an alcohol reading of 67mics/ 22.

Parole supervision

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told her: “You are noted by the criminal justice social worker to be very contrite.

“You have taken full responsibility and are very remorseful.

“You have shown insight into the harm you could have caused to others.”

She said: “This occurred during at a time when you were nearing the end of your parole supervision, following a custodial sentence in England.

“It is recognised that the difficulties with your mental health and how you cope with life’s stresses are the underlying factors in relation to your dependency on alcohol as a coping strategy.

“I note you have started to address that through counselling and alcohol support groups, and that is to your credit.”

Sheriff Bain placed Barnes on supervision for 18 months and ordered her to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work.

She was told to engage with alcohol treatment services and disqualified from driving for three years.

Previous stalking charge

Barnes was jailed for 18 months at Swindon Crown Court in January 2022.

The court heard how she made investigations into her ex’s new lover.

Phone records showed Barnes’ mobile pinged near her target’s home on more than 400 occasions.

Another time, she posed as a deliver driver to get the couple to open their door.

Judge Peter Crabtree OBE described her stalking as having a “high degree of planning” with the “intention to cause very real distress.”

Barnes worked as a research for the hit Channel 4 show Gogglebox in 2016.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.