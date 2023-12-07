Drink-drive former Gogglebox researcher plunged into Perthshire loch to escape paramedics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Drink-drive former Gogglebox researcher plunged into Perthshire loch to escape paramedics

Drink-driver Rachel Barnes tried to escape by swimming in Loch Faskally shortly after being released from prison for stalking a police officer ex and his new girlfriend.

By Jamie Buchan
Rachel Barnes jumped in to Loch Faskally.
Rachel Barnes jumped in to Loch Faskally.

A former Gogglebox researcher who sparked a major rescue operation after abandoning her car on the A9 and plunging into a nearby loch has been banned from the road.

Drink-driver Rachel Barnes tried to escape paramedics by swimming in Loch Faskally shortly after being released from prison for stalking her police officer former partner and his new girlfriend, it has emerged.

The 29-year-old Londoner had been earlier sentenced to 18-months in prison for a prolonged surveillance campaign against her former boyfriend, which included dressing up as a delivery driver.

Barnes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday, having previously admitted driving an Audi A3 on the A9, near Cluniemore House, Pitlochry, while more than three times the drink-drive limit on September 5.

Rachel Barnes
Rachel Barnes.

The court heard how emergency services were deployed as Barnes swam towards the middle of the loch.

She was eventually rescued by a passing kayaker.

Loch rescue

The court heard Barnes had a near-miss with another vehicle at a Give Way junction on the A9 at around 6pm.

The other driver had to swerve to avoid a collision.

Barnes then parked her Audi on a grass verge, as a passing ambulance stopped to provide assistance.

The paramedics noticed a strong smell of alcohol on her breath.

After repeating she did not need any help, she ran away from the ambulance crew towards Loch Faskally.

She fell in but clambered back out before stripping off to her underwear and jumping in again.

Rachel Barnes fled paramedics and fell into Loch Faskally after being caught drink-driving.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene as she swam about 200 metres towards the centre of the loch.

When she started struggling, a passing kayaker threw her a life jacket.

She managed to safely swim back to shore where she was arrested with an alcohol reading of 67mics/ 22.

Parole supervision

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told her: “You are noted by the criminal justice social worker to be very contrite.

“You have taken full responsibility and are very remorseful.

“You have shown insight into the harm you could have caused to others.”

She said: “This occurred during at a time when you were nearing the end of your parole supervision, following a custodial sentence in England.

“It is recognised that the difficulties with your mental health and how you cope with life’s stresses are the underlying factors in relation to your dependency on alcohol as a coping strategy.

“I note you have started to address that through counselling and alcohol support groups, and that is to your credit.”

Sheriff Bain placed Barnes on supervision for 18 months and ordered her to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work.

She was told to engage with alcohol treatment services and disqualified from driving for three years.

Previous stalking charge

Barnes was jailed for 18 months at Swindon Crown Court in January 2022.

The court heard how she made investigations into her ex’s new lover.

Phone records showed Barnes’ mobile pinged near her target’s home on more than 400 occasions.

Another time, she posed as a deliver driver to get the couple to open their door.

Judge Peter Crabtree OBE described her stalking as having a “high degree of planning” with the “intention to cause very real distress.”

Barnes worked as a research for the hit Channel 4 show Gogglebox in 2016.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

