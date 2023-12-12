Chernobyl disaster molester faces life behind bars for St Andrews student attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Chernobyl disaster molester faces life behind bars for St Andrews student attacks

John Beaumont's sentencing was further deferred by an 'alarmed' judge to determine whether an Order for Lifelong Restriction should be imposed.

By Grant McCabe
John Beaumont.
John Beaumont.

A St Andrews theology student who carried out sex attacks during fake examinations following the Chernobyl nuclear disaster could be facing a life sentence.

Funeral celebrant John Beaumont struck at St Andrews University between 1986 and 1988, lying he was conducting radiation testing, while actually sexually assaulting his duped victims.

The now 65 year-old targeted three fellow students – two male and one female.

Beaumont – a former trainee church minister – appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday.

He had pled guilty in October to three charges of indecent assault.

Beaumont is currently serving 13 and a half years in jail after admitting in 2017 similar offences at a court in Manchester.

st andrews colours
Beaumont targeted three students at St Andrews University. Image: DC Thomson.

Lord Mulholland did not sentence him but asked for a full risk assessment to be carried out on the pervert.

This could lead to an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR) eventually being imposed.

The judge said the content of a pre-sentencing social work was “alarming” but no further details were revealed.

Lord Mulholland told Beaumont that he had “a duty to protect the public”.

He added: “At this stage, there is no guarantee an OLR will be imposed – that will depend what the evidence and reports tell me.”

The case will call again on March 4 2024 in Livingston.

What is an OLR?

An OLR is a lifelong sentence imposed in the High Court for the most serious violent offences, other than murder, including, according to the Scottish Sentencing Council “a serious sexual offence, an offence which endangers life, or an offence which indicates a tendency to serious violent, sexual or life-endangering offending.”

They are designed to protect the public where “there is a likelihood that the offender will in the future seriously endanger the lives, or physical or psychological well-being, of members of the public, if he or she is not in custody.”

An OLR includes a punishment element, set by the judge, of a minimum period in prison before parole can be considered.

Even after being deemed safe for release, the offender will remain under strict social work supervision and can be returned to prison of further crime is committed.

Victim’s cancer terror

Prosecutor John McElroy KC told the hearing in October one victim recalled after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in the former Soviet Union there were concerns about the effects of radiation.

The April 1986 nuclear reactor meltdown threw up radiation particles which affected much of Europe.

Beaumont claimed he was working for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and showed the fellow student a form of identification.

The pervert stated he was carrying out “sampling” as certain individuals had “a type of protein” that reacted adversely to the nuclear radiation from Chernobyl.

Chernobyl explosion aftermath
The aftermath of the April 26 explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine. Image: AP.

Mr McElroy said: “Beaumont said he had been tasked to take discreet and secret samples from these individuals for monitoring.”

Beaumont further claimed to one male the testing was for the victim’s “own good” as there was an increased risk of cancer.

The advocate depute said “On hearing this, the man was terrified and believed what Beaumont was telling him was true.”

Beaumont produced a briefcase with a Geiger counter inside and copies of an Official Secrets non-disclosure agreement.

There was also a box of rubber gloves and a number of syringes.

Mr McElroy said: “The man recalled he felt terrified and dismayed throughout this examination by Beaumont.”

John Beaumont
St Andrews University sex attacker John Beaumont.

Beaumont later told him the MoD were “happy” with the test results but added further checks on the victim were required.

In a diary entry, the student wrote: “Today I had to give J samples, which was embarrassing, but joy, all is over now. Free again.”

He calculated Beaumont jabbed him with a syringe more than 50 times.

Sexually assaulted two more people

The second male victim said Beaumont told him he needed to assess radiation in his body and was instructed to sign the Official Secrets Act.

The third student described Beaumont as very convincing, leading her to undress in front of him before being assaulted.

Janice Green, defending, said Beaumont had latterly been working as a self-employed funeral celebrant for 17 years.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Alexander Laurie will spend Christmas behind bars after appearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Thief who targeted parked cars in Perth locked up for Christmas
The Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Homeless Dundee addict pinched man's wallet after hotel room 'proposition'
Edinburgh High Court.
Dundee man raped woman after she withdrew consent
Marc Jenkins.
Housebreaker left Dundee family terrified in mistaken identity knife raid
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Religious conversion and bank 'stooshie'
Alan Richardson Story - CR0034360 - Perth Sheriff Court updated general views for file -- Picture shows general view / gv / locator / exterior / signs for Perth Sheriff Court, Tay Street, Perth - Wednesday 23rd March 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Jail time for 'despicable' Blairgowrie mugger who robbed two women in their 80s
Christopher Sinclair.
Girls' football coach from Dundee groomed 14-year-old online
Connor targeted multiple shops in Arbroath. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial Arbroath shop raider behind bars after botched Dundee trolley dash
Guy Weston.
Thief stole van, motorbike and trailer before leading police on Dundee chase and attacking…
Christopher Reynolds.
Fife war hero sniper who shot Taliban warlord jailed for domestic abuse