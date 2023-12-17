Marine drunkenly wrote off two cars in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marine drunkenly wrote off two cars in Angus

Jack Swinscoe shunted another driver, who was parked in a layby near Brechin, into a verge.

By Ross Gardiner
Drink-driving marine Jack Swinscoe at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A Marine once held at gunpoint by an Angus thug has admitted drunkenly writing off two vehicles on the edge of Brechin.

Jack Swinscoe ploughed into a parked car after drinking at a ceremony where his friend’s ashes were being scattered.

The driver of an Audi had pulled into a layby to light a cigarette before Volvo driver Swinscoe smashed it into a verge.

The Faslane-based marine of two years admitted driving carelessly and while over the limit (162mgs/ 50) at midnight on April 9 this year.

He was fined and banned but Forfar Sheriff Court heard the 26-year-old’s career will not be ended by the convictions.

In 2017, Swinscoe was held at gunpoint in Brechin during a botched robbery attempt.

‘Oh f***, I’m drunk’

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond said the Audi driver had just lit up when he noticed Swinscoe coming from the opposite direction.

“Without warning, the vehicle collided with the front of the witness’s vehicle, causing extensive damage to the front of it, forcing it backwards into a verge behind.

“Airbags were deployed.”

Swinscoe rushed to open his victim’s passenger door, before telling him: “Oh f***, I’m drunk.”

He added: “Don’t phone the police, I’ll pay it.”

Swinscoe’s own car was also “extensively” damaged and its airbags had deployed too.

He became hysterical and repeatedly asked the other driver – who suffered knee pain but did not need medical treatment – not to call the police.

However, the complainer’s car security system had automatically dialled the emergency services.

Officers arrived at Cookston Road less than ten minutes later and Swinscoe handed over his keys and told police: “You’ll be needing these, I f***ed up.”

Police detected a strong smell of alcohol and noticed Swinscoe was unsteady on his feet and slurring his words.

‘Expensive mistake’

Solicitor Nick Markowski handed a character reference from Swinscoe’s captain to Sheriff Krista Johnston.

He said: “He’s a serving marine, he’s based with the fleet protection group at Faslane.

“He’s advising me that on this date in April, it was a significant day for him.

“A friend of his had unfortunately taken his own life.

“There was a ceremony that day for the scattering of his friend’s ashes.

“Alcohol was consumed. He had no intention of driving.

“He was contacted later on that day by a friend.

“He, for whatever reason, drove from Edzell to Brechin – three or four miles.

“Just on the very, very outskirts, he hasn’t made it around the corner.

“He is apologetic.

“The marines are aware. He will retain his employment.”

Mr Markowski explained his client’s career will be unable to progress for 18 months.

“An expensive mistake was made,” he added.

“He is aware that he’ll be disqualified from driving.”

Sheriff Krista Johnston fined Swinscoe £400 and banned him from the road for a year.

She said: “You’re still a relatively young man.

“I take into account the character reference which speaks eloquently in support of you as an individual and a marine.”

Terrifying robbery attempt

In 2019, Swinscoe admitted he failed to identify himself as the driver of a car which crashed into a wall at 3.15am as he drove home after a Christmas party.

Then a first offender, he was fined £350 and furnished with six penalty points after writing off the car and causing £700 worth of damage to the wall.

When he was 20, Swinscoe was left terrified when he opened his own door to thug Jordan Henderson.

He initially found nobody on the Brechin doorstep, despite fresh footprints being visible on the ground outside.

Moments later Henderson came towards him carrying what appeared to be a handgun which he then pointed through the gap in the door as he shouted “give me your kitty.”

Jordan Henderson during a previous court appearance.
Jordan Henderson.

Swinscoe said he did not have anything but Henderson demanded: “Give me your money, give me everything”.

Henderson said the weapon was a Glock and Swinscoe pretended to go inside to get money.

Henderson ran away and police were called.

The gun was recovered in bushes nearby and found to be a CO2 pistol designed to discharge air gun pellets loaded in to an eight shot magazine.

