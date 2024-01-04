Fife teen fell on ice during police chase after pub assault that left woman injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife teen fell on ice during police chase after pub assault that left woman injured

Shocked revellers saw Owen Waterson's victim lying on the floor of the Foresters Arms' smoking zone with her eye bleeding.

By Jamie McKenzie
Owen Waterson admitted the assault at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Owen Waterson admitted the assault at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A teenager who attacked a woman in a Fife pub slipped on ice as he tried to escape police, a court has heard.

Owen Waterson assaulted his victim at the Foresters Arms, Aberdour, on December 2.

Shocked revellers saw the woman lying on the ground of the smoking area, with blood coming from one eye.

The 19-year-old then resisted, obstructed or hindered four police constables in nearby Shore Road as they tried to arrest him.

During a scuffle, he repeatedly pulled his arms away in an attempt to prevent handcuffs being applied, Dunfermline Sheriff Court was told.

Ice fall

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson said that Waterson, of Inchview Gardens, Dalgety Bay, punched his victim once to her face, causing her to fall to the ground.

Ms Stevenson told the court: “Witnesses who saw it went outside and saw the complainer lying on the ground with an injury to her eye, which was bleeding.

“The accused was still standing beside the complainer.”

Owen Waterson leaving Dunfermline Sheriff Court

They both went back inside the premises and a call was made to the police, the fiscal depute said.

“The accused ran out of the side door on their (police) arrival and chased the accused on foot, shouting for him to stop,” Ms Stevenson said.

“He continued for 150 to 200 metres before he fell on ice.

“Officers attempted to apply handcuffs but he continually attempted to get back to his feet and tried to pull his arms away from officers.

“As a result, he was restrained on the ground and continued to attempt to break free and handcuffs were eventually applied”.

Waterson was then arrested.

Only offends with alcohol

Defence lawyer Chris Sneddon said that, in the lead up to the assault, the woman had grabbed Waterson’s hair and followed him out of the pub in an aggressive manner.

Mr Sneddon said they had been chatting beforehand and something was said.

The solicitor said his client, who is at college, does not commit offences when he does not drink alcohol.

Sheriff Charles Macnair adjourned sentencing until January 31 to obtain background reports and Waterson was released on bail.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Owen Waterson admitted the assault at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Former headteacher sues Care Inspectorate for £650k after 'traumatic' Butterstone School closure
Owen Waterson admitted the assault at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man caught driving disqualified for third time on Christmas gift run
Owen Waterson admitted the assault at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife pervert claims illegal images were sent to him when he asked for pictures…
Owen Waterson admitted the assault at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Dundee veteran jailed for topless Asda carjack bid
The exterior of Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Glenrothes man choked victim until he could not breathe
Owen Waterson admitted the assault at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Friday court round-up — 'Grappling fight' and fraud claim denied
Owen Waterson admitted the assault at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Police strip search in Dundee uncovers heroin stash worth hundreds
Thomas Weir.
Dunfermline paedophile with 22-year stash of sick material avoids jail sentence 
Owen Waterson admitted the assault at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Thursday court round-up — Stamped on Xbox and snapped laptop
Owen Waterson admitted the assault at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
92-year-old banned and hit with four figure fine after causing havoc on Angus roads