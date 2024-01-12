Cruel child rapist from Fife jailed for nine years

A child molester who subjected youngsters to repeated sexual abuse and violence during a campaign of cruelty was jailed for nine years.

Thomas Dow, 41, raped and assaulted three victims in crimes spanning 14 years.

Dow preyed on two girls and a boy at addresses in Inverkeithing and Rosyth and on car trips when he was supposed to be caring for the children.

Judge John Morris KC told him at the High Court in Edinburgh he had effectively robbed victims of their childhood and “only a very substantial prison sentence is appropriate for the crimes of which you were convicted.”

He ordered that Dow, formerly of Park Road, Lhanbryde, in Moray, to be monitored for a further two-year period post-release, when he can be returned to prison if he breaches the terms of his licence.

Trial evidence

Dow had denied a series of charges during an earlier trial but was found guilty of 13 offences committed between June 2003 and December 2017, including rape, sexual assault, assault and indecent conduct.

Dow began targeting one girl when she was seven and subjected her to repeated assaults during which she was hit, punched and kicked on the head and body.

She was also pushed about, struck with a brush and grabbed by the head and hair.

The child abuser repeatedly sexual molested her and raped her.

He preyed on a second girl from the age of three and kicked, punched and pushed, shouted at and threatened her.

Dow also put a hand over her mouth and nose, restricting her breathing and hit her with a remote control and other objects.

He also assaulted a boy from the age of three who was punched, kicked, pushed and struck and threatened with violence.

The child was also subjected to repeated indecent assaults.

Drunken abuser

One victim told the court “abusive” Dow would drink.

“Sometimes he would be quite a happy drunk, sometimes he would be quite an angry drunk.

“I was scared he would have another drink and become angry.”

The former deliveryman claimed that the victims were lying in their evidence and that he was not a bully.

Dow was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.