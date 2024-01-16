Blairgowrie woman to compensate Dundee bar worker for drunken punch

A Blairgowrie woman who was ordered to leave a Dundee pub must pay compensation to the bar worker she subsequently punched on the head.

Kiara Marshall appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit the July 29 2023 assault.

Marshall had been at Club Bar on Union Street, where she was refused service.

While being escorted outside, the 22-year-old swung a punch at the worker, striking her on the head.

Aggressive after refused drink

Fiscal depute Sarah High told the court Marshall was attempting to get a drink, having already been told she was not going to be served due to her level of intoxication.

“The accused became aggressive at this,” she said.

“The complainer had to have her escorted from the premises.

“She was escorted to the door.”

At that point, Marshall swung a punch at the female bar worker, striking her on the head.

Ms High added: “The police were contacted and the accused was cautioned and charged and made no reply.”

No injury

Marshall, of William Street, Blairgowrie, pled guilty to assaulting the woman while she was in the course of her employment.

Her solicitor Mike Tavendale said: “She’s still subject to a community payback order.

“Effectively, I think drink has been the difficulty in all of her offending behaviour.

“I think what happened was that she had left voluntarily.

“She was escorted by the bouncer.

“I think the bar staff member had followed and continued to remonstrate and she lost her temper.

“I think if the bar staff hadn’t done that we wouldn’t be here – but it’s not an excuse.”

Sheriff George Way imposed a £300 compensation order.

He said: “I’m prepared to deal with this today with a modest compensation order.

“There’s no injury libelled.

“It’s just more to mark that she did wrong here and somebody should be compensated.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.