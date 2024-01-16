Blairgowrie woman to compensate Dundee bar worker for drunken punch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Blairgowrie woman to compensate Dundee bar worker for drunken punch

Kiara Marshall admitted an assault in Club Bar, Dundee.

By Ross Gardiner
Kiara Marshall.
Kiara Marshall.

A Blairgowrie woman who was ordered to leave a Dundee pub must pay compensation to the bar worker she subsequently punched on the head.

Kiara Marshall appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit the July 29 2023 assault.

Marshall had been at Club Bar on Union Street, where she was refused service.

While being escorted outside, the 22-year-old swung a punch at the worker, striking her on the head.

Aggressive after refused drink

Fiscal depute Sarah High told the court Marshall was attempting to get a drink, having already been told she was not going to be served due to her level of intoxication.

“The accused became aggressive at this,” she said.

“The complainer had to have her escorted from the premises.

“She was escorted to the door.”

Club Bar, Dundee
Club Bar in Dundee’s Union Street.

At that point, Marshall swung a punch at the female bar worker, striking her on the head.

Ms High added: “The police were contacted and the accused was cautioned and charged and made no reply.”

No injury

Marshall, of William Street, Blairgowrie, pled guilty to assaulting the woman while she was in the course of her employment.

Her solicitor Mike Tavendale said: “She’s still subject to a community payback order.

“Effectively, I think drink has been the difficulty in all of her offending behaviour.

“I think what happened was that she had left voluntarily.

“She was escorted by the bouncer.

“I think the bar staff member had followed and continued to remonstrate and she lost her temper.

“I think if the bar staff hadn’t done that we wouldn’t be here – but it’s not an excuse.”

Sheriff George Way imposed a £300 compensation order.

He said: “I’m prepared to deal with this today with a modest compensation order.

“There’s no injury libelled.

“It’s just more to mark that she did wrong here and somebody should be compensated.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

James Henderson has been jailed.
Violent serial rapist jailed over attacks in Dundee and Aberdeen
Samantha Corbiere.
Stallholder caused chaos and hit steward with car at Errol Sunday Market after 'theft'
Gary MacNair and Nicola McPhee. Images: Facebook.
'Love you babe' — Couple sentenced together after latest Dundee robbery
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Flipped car and red light crash
The trio appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law in Dundee court accused of heroin dealing
Simon Lynch played for Dundee.
Former Dundee striker's sexual assault trial deserted after failure to cite complainer
Sean Massey lost his temper in the dispute over hard-to-find Prime.
Dundee man pays price for Asda battle over bottles of Prime
Rowland Reilly. Image: Police Scotland.
Dundee victim slams sentence for Royal Marine historic child sex attacker
Shona Alexander admitted trying to smuggle a phone into Perth Prison for her rapist son Steven Banks.
Caged Fife rapist's mum caught smuggling phone and balloon into Perth Prison in wheelchair
George Graham, the ex-merchant navy drink-driver
Ex-Merchant Navy drink-driver fled after crashing on A90 in Angus