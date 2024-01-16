Violent serial rapist jailed over attacks in Dundee and Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Violent serial rapist jailed over attacks in Dundee and Aberdeen

James Henderson has been sentenced to 14 years behind bars, followed by a further four years extended sentence supervision.

By Danny McKay
James Henderson was found guilty of rape at the High Court in Edinburgh.


A violent serial rapist who attacked women in Dundee and Aberdeen has been caged for more than a decade.

James Henderson raped his first victim in 2008 and continued to carry out sex attacks until 2021.

Henderson, 45, had denied a series of charges during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was found guilty in November of three offences of rape and a further attempted rape.

Henderson has now been sentenced to 14 years behind bars, followed by a further  four years of extended sentence supervision.




Henderson, who has previously been jailed for violent offending and was earlier made the subject of a sexual offences prevention order, repeatedly attacked his first victim between March and August in 2008 at a flat in Aberdeen.

During the sexual abuse, he grabbed the woman by the hair and forced her onto a bed before raping her.

He went on to attack and attempt to rape a second woman in January 2014 at a flat in Dundee.

He grabbed her by the head and pulled her head towards his groin in a bid to carry out a rape.

‘Easier to have sex than get beaten again’

He attacked a third woman in July 2015 at another address in Dundee and pulled her by the body before subjecting her to rape.

His fourth victim was repeatedly raped in 2021 at another flat in Dundee.

During assaults on her, he grabbed her by the hair, struck her on the head, pulled her ears and dragged her about.

One woman told the court that the abuse she was subjected to by Henderson was “just continuous”.

She said: “I know that he raped me that night, but then I would have sex with him to keep him happy.”

The woman told the court: “It was just easier to have sex rather than go through getting beaten again. It was just for my own safety.”

Upon conviction, Lady Haldane told Henderson: “You have been convicted of a series of rapes against women who were all, to a greater or lesser extent, vulnerable.

“You used violence or threats of violence to perpetrate many of these offences.”

Police welcome sentencing

Following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Gordon Patullo said: “Henderson will now have to face the consequences of his actions and I hope this sentence provides some form of comfort for his victims.

“Police Scotland is committed to bringing those responsible for sexual crimes to justice. We will continue to work alongside our partners to support victims and ensure offenders are brought to justice.”

