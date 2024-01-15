Former Dundee striker’s sexual assault trial deserted after failure to cite complainer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee striker’s sexual assault trial deserted after failure to cite complainer

The woman allegedly attacked by Simon Lynch was not ordered to court for his trial on Monday.

By Connor Gordon
Simon Lynch played for Dundee.
Simon Lynch played for Dundee.

A former Dundee player has been cleared of sexually assaulting a woman after a sheriff deserted the case against him.

Simon Lynch, 41,denied a single charge of attacking the woman at a flat in Glasgow’s Tollcross on February 6 2020.

Canadian-born Lynch – who played for Dundee for a single season in 2005/06 – had been due to face a summary trial, without a jury.

Attempt to defer trial again

The trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court was initially adjourned in November due to the non-attendance of the alleged victim.

Monday’s re-scheduled trial hearing was told the woman had not been cited to come to court by the Crown this week.

Prosecutor Leo McGinn said: “There were two requests made by my office to the police to personally cite her following the last occasion.

“I appreciate this is an unsatisfactory position as the case was adjourned due to her non-attendance on the last occasion.”

Simon Lynch
Simon Lynch joined Dundee in 2005. Image: DC Thomson.

Paul McCormick, defending, opposed the Crown motion to adjourn the trial.

The lawyer told the court his client lost his job at a charity since the last calling of the case.

He said: “The entire process has been hanging over my client’s head for 27 months.

“There has been obvious consequences with the loss of his employment.

“He understands the firm stance due to the publicity that reached the press.

“The Crown really ought to have done more to have the witness cited for today.”

Sheriff throws out case

Sheriff Jonathan Guy refused the motion to adjourn the trial to another date.

He said: “It has been more than two years and the Crown are not in a position to proceed as it failed to take the necessary step to cite the witness for this case.

“Given the impact of these proceedings and the Crown’s repeated failings, I have decided the interests of justice don’t support the Crown.

“It is not in the interest of justice for the Crown to be given a third opportunity to do that.”

The case was then deserted simpliciter by the Sheriff.

Police Scotland refused to comment

The Crown has been approached for comment.

Playing career – on pitch and stage

Scotland under-21 striker Lynch followed in the footsteps of father Andy, who captained Celtic, by playing at Parkhead between 1999 and 2001.

He made four appearances for the Parkhead side, scoring three times, and moved to Preston North End in a reported £130,000 transfer.

Newly-relegated Dundee brought him back north and he finished top scorer in his single season at Dens Park, with 18 goals in 43 appearances.

He moved on to Australia before finishing his playing career in the lower leagues in Scotland.

After hanging up his boots, Lynch embarked on a music career and even sang at Celtic Park.

He released his debut album in 2011.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

