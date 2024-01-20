Sex offender from England caught in Fife after neighbours raised security camera concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Sex offender from England caught in Fife after neighbours raised security camera concerns

Mohammed Ashcroft and his wife had moved the Dunfermline home of a woman he met online without telling police.

By Jamie McKenzie
CCTV camera
Neighbours raised concerns about security cameras and Ashcroft was found in the house.

A serious sex offender who moved from England to Dunfermline with his wife to stay with a woman he met online, without telling the police, has been given a four-month curfew order.

Mohammed Ashcroft, 44, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing having earlier pled guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 by failing to notify the police within three days of a change of address.

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland previously told the court Ashcroft had been convicted for six sexual offences at Wolverhampton Crown Court on March 8 2010 and imposed with notification requirements indefinitely.

His offending involved serious sexual offences against underage girls.

Suspicion over camera system

The court heard that on January 2 2023 Ashcroft, of Darwen in Lancashire, travelled to Scotland to stay with a woman he had met through online gaming and that she had a child staying with her.

His wife arrived a week later and they both stayed in a bedroom in the house.

The householder told police Ashcroft helped her with the likes of shopping and heavy lifting around the house.

A concern was raised on January 30 about cameras being installed inside and outside the house.

Police attended and the householder said she had installed the cameras due to a background of domestic abuse.

She later advised police she was aware of Ashcroft’s offending history.

Both she and Ashcroft’s wife, who was aware of her husband’s conditions, reported he had never been left alone with the child.

Health issues

On the evening of January 30 he was arrested and replied: “Just tell me what you need me to plead guilty to”.

Defence lawyer Lucy Martin said previously her client has significant health issues and was recently diagnosed with early onset dementia.

The court heard that in 2021 the Management of Sexual or Violent Offenders team reduced Ashcroft to “low risk” due to his health issues.

She said Ashcroft and his wife were in Fife to help their host.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Wayne Martin at Forfar sheriff court. Paul Reid pic. No byline. Forfar Sheriff Court Pic Paul Reid...important no byline please
Perth prison officer left with 'permanent reminder' of brutal beating from inmate
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Tag tamperer and Chelsea smile thug breach
Young bought the girl Dragon Soop before having sex with her.
Fife offender bought Dragon Soop for underage girl then had sex with her
Tragic Aidan was due to start at Dundee University the week after the accident.
Teenager killed in hit and run by venom-drinking Celtic starlet days before Dundee Uni…
Dean Moir served time in jail for dealing cocaine in 2018. Image: LinkedIn
Perth construction boss must surrender £30k of drug dealing profits
Owen Kerr was jailed for murdering Andrew Tosh outside the Bowbridge Bar in 1998.
Dundee murderer Owen Kerr given more jail time for prison social worker attack
Suzanne Scott appeared at Perth Sheriff Court where footage of the crash she caused was played.
Watch as Perthshire driver flips car while trying to avoid pothole
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Public pleasuring and police 'smash' threat
Robert Reid's frightening behaviour was in front of families at McDonald's.
Whisky-wielding Perth man threatened to kill McDonald's staff
Road rage driver Antonio Bocchino.
Repeat road rage driver smashed van with baseball bat in Fife