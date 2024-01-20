Sex offender from England caught in Fife after neighbours raised security camera concerns

A serious sex offender who moved from England to Dunfermline with his wife to stay with a woman he met online, without telling the police, has been given a four-month curfew order.

Mohammed Ashcroft, 44, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing having earlier pled guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 by failing to notify the police within three days of a change of address.

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland previously told the court Ashcroft had been convicted for six sexual offences at Wolverhampton Crown Court on March 8 2010 and imposed with notification requirements indefinitely.

His offending involved serious sexual offences against underage girls.

Suspicion over camera system

The court heard that on January 2 2023 Ashcroft, of Darwen in Lancashire, travelled to Scotland to stay with a woman he had met through online gaming and that she had a child staying with her.

His wife arrived a week later and they both stayed in a bedroom in the house.

The householder told police Ashcroft helped her with the likes of shopping and heavy lifting around the house.

A concern was raised on January 30 about cameras being installed inside and outside the house.

Police attended and the householder said she had installed the cameras due to a background of domestic abuse.

She later advised police she was aware of Ashcroft’s offending history.

Both she and Ashcroft’s wife, who was aware of her husband’s conditions, reported he had never been left alone with the child.

Health issues

On the evening of January 30 he was arrested and replied: “Just tell me what you need me to plead guilty to”.

Defence lawyer Lucy Martin said previously her client has significant health issues and was recently diagnosed with early onset dementia.

The court heard that in 2021 the Management of Sexual or Violent Offenders team reduced Ashcroft to “low risk” due to his health issues.

She said Ashcroft and his wife were in Fife to help their host.

