Holocaust denier found in Fife loses extradition fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Holocaust denier found in Fife loses extradition fight

Vincent Raynouard, who had been working as a private tutor in Scotland, is wanted in his home country over hate speech claims.

By Dave Finlay
French Holocaust denier in Anstruther
Holocaust denier Vincent Reynouard. Image: Campaign Against Antisemitism.

A Holocaust denier has lost a legal battle to prevent his extradition from Scotland to his French homeland to face criminal charges arising from offensive videos posted online.

Vincent Raynouard, 54, is wanted by the authorities in France, where he is accused of inciting hatred and denying the occurrence of the Holocaust against Jewish people in the Second World War.

He was apprehended in Anstruther, Fife, where he had been working as a private tutor, in November 2022.

He fought and lost a challenge in Edinburgh Sheriff Court last year to sending him back to face prosecution and the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh has now rejected his application for leave to appeal.

Holocaust denial is ‘gross insult’

Scotland’s senior judge the Lord Justice General, Lord Carloway, said: “The denial of the holocaust is a gross insult to the members of the Jewish and other communities whose members perished in Auschwitz and Birkenau.”

The senior judge said the same applied to those living with the memory of an SS massacre perpetrated in the French village of Oradour in the Second World War, about which Raynouard’s comments were made and where pro-Raynouard graffiti was found.

Lord Carloway
Lord Carloway.

Lord Carloway said: “It is not necessary to be a member of the relevant communities to be grossly offended by such statements; any reasonable person would be.

“The other statements by the appellant about the Jewish community are anti-Semitic racism.”

The judge said although it is not an offence to hold such views or to express them in certain contexts, it was a breach of Communications Act legislation to communicate them to the public on the internet.

“This is the modern world in which posting videos on YouTube or social media can have a significant practical and enduring consequence relative to the behaviour of others.

“It is not too difficult, especially in the present climate of tension in several parts of the world, to envisage that a repeated publication of anti-Semitic, or other racist material could provoke serious disturbance by certain sections of society.”

Support for Hitler

A French investigating judge issued a warrant for Raynouard’s arrest in 2022, setting out three offences arising from seven videos he posted online between September 2019 and April 2020.

It was said he had trivialised a war crime, challenged the occurrence of crimes against humanity and incited the public to hatred or violence because of origin, nation, race or religion.

Oradour-sur-glane -village
Entrance to the Oradour-sur-glane -village, completely destroyed during the war. Image: Shutterstock.

In one video Raynouard denied the 1944 massacre at Oradour took place after the Waffen SS moved in and particularly that women and children were burnt alive in the village.

He also denied the existence of gas chambers at the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz and claimed the Holocaust was made up of multiple lies, errors or half truths.

In one video he stated: “There is a Jewish problem. A problem that Hitler saw clearly.”

He went on to describe the Nazi leader as “the most slandered man” and said he wanted to “rehabilitate” National Socialism.

Sheriff was right

Lord Carloway, who heard the case with Lord Pentland and Lord Tyre, said Sheriff Christopher Dickson was entitled to hold the seven videos featuring Raynouard did not amount to a minor offence but one of relative seriousness by Scottish standards.

The sheriff was also entitled to take account of a previous one year jail sentence imposed on Raynouard in France and consider that he faced a similar penalty.

For Raynouard it was argued the videos did not threaten serious disturbance to the community and did not constitute a call to action so to extradite him would be disproportionate.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

A closeup shot of a soap artist's hands making soap sculpture at youth prison in Stockton, California; Shutterstock ID 1977451640; purchase_order: ; job:
Perth prisoner claims weaponised toothbrush was for 'carving soap sculptures'
O'Donnell appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.
Couple terrorised in Stirling city centre by knife-wielding stranger
Suzanne Gillman appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
'Truly exceptional circumstances' keep £40k Blairgowrie benefits cheat out of prison
John Moffat's target fled the bus in tears.
Laughing Perthshire passenger on Register for sex act in front of weeping female
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Machete madness and pitchfork pointer
Dundee double rapist Daniel Robertson.
Dundee double rapist behind bars after attacking drunk woman
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Absconder Picture shows; John Paul Lynch. Castle Huntly. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 25/01/2024
Castle Huntly absconder back behind bars after 'incredibly stupid' vanishing act
A namesake of Robert Burns pled guilty on the day dedicated to the national bard.
Robert Burns admits Fife crimes on day commemorating the Bard
Kane Forbes attended at Perth Sheriff Court.
Abusive boyfriend attacked ex at Perthshire school coffee morning
Gavin Ross.
Nipple-rubbing repeat Tayside sex offender back in the dock