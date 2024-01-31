Fife plumber admits life-threatening stamp attack outside Kirkcaldy bar

A Fife plumber could be jailed after admitting a life-threatening stamp assault outside a busy Kirkcaldy pub.

Ewan McLean appeared at the town’s sheriff court to admit attacking a man outside O’Connell’s bar on Kirkcaldy’s High Street in the early hours of July 31 2022.

The court was shown CCTV footage of 46-year-old McLean attacking his victim in the middle of the road, in view of door staff and customers standing outside the bar.

He will return to court to be sentenced in March after reports are prepared.

Pub violence

Fiscal depute Christine Allan explained the eventual victim had been socialising at the busy bar with his partner and others.

She said as a dispute started, McLean told him: “I’m going to f***ing murder you” and: “I’ll get you outside, I’ll follow you.”

Ms Allan said: “A short time later, the witness told his partner he was going home alone.”

He left the pub but was followed by McLean, who punched him on the back of the head.

He fell face-first and was knocked unconscious on impact with the road.

McLean stamped on the back of his victim’s head, before being pulled away.

He then kicked him on the head and ran off.

When police attended, the victim was still unconscious.

McLean had gone back inside the bar and escaped through a rear fire escape but they caught him in an alley, despite an attempt to push past officers.

He told them: “Self defence – he told me in the pub he had a knife.”

The victim was treated at Victoria Hospital for cuts to his forehead and eye and bruising to his face and forehead.

Denies language, admits assault

McLean pled guilty to assault to injury and danger of life.

The court heard his criminal record includes an assault in 2007 in which his victim was left injured.

Defending, Iain McSporran KC said: “He doesn’t accept the strong language attributed to him but does accept there was a confrontation and that became an argument.

“The CCTV shows, within the premises, the accused and his company, including his wife, were being ushered… from the premises.

“It is not wrong to say his wife was in a very, very intoxicated state.

“The complainer can be seen going to the exit, facing the company and filming them on his phone before making his way elsewhere in the premises.

“The accused was aware of that… he accepts that punishment must follow.”

Sentencing deferred

McLean, of Muir Road in Lochgelly, was bailed and is due back in court on March 4.

Sheriff Robert More said: “It has already been acknowledged, quite correctly, on your behalf that in particular to stamp on someone’s head in that state is something of particular gravity.

“I’ll certainly maintain an open mind.”

