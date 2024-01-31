Fife plumber admits life-threatening stamp attack outside Kirkcaldy bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife plumber admits life-threatening stamp attack outside Kirkcaldy bar

Ewan McLean chased his victim from a bar and knocked him to the ground, before stamping on his head and kicking it.

By Ross Gardiner
Ewan McLean will return to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing.
A Fife plumber could be jailed after admitting a life-threatening stamp assault outside a busy Kirkcaldy pub.

Ewan McLean appeared at the town’s sheriff court to admit attacking a man outside O’Connell’s bar on Kirkcaldy’s High Street in the early hours of July 31 2022.

The court was shown CCTV footage of 46-year-old McLean attacking his victim in the middle of the road, in view of door staff and customers standing outside the bar.

He will return to court to be sentenced in March after reports are prepared.

Pub violence

Fiscal depute Christine Allan explained the eventual victim had been socialising at the busy bar with his partner and others.

She said as a dispute started, McLean told him: “I’m going to f***ing murder you” and: “I’ll get you outside, I’ll follow you.”

Ms Allan said: “A short time later, the witness told his partner he was going home alone.”

He left the pub but was followed by McLean, who punched him on the back of the head.

He fell face-first and was knocked unconscious on impact with the road.

McLean stamped on the back of his victim’s head, before being pulled away.

He then kicked him on the head and ran off.

O'Connells bar and diner, High Street, Kirkcaldy
O’Connells bar and diner, High Street, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google.

When police attended, the victim was still unconscious.

McLean had gone back inside the bar and escaped through a rear fire escape but they  caught him in an alley, despite an attempt to push past officers.

He told them: “Self defence – he told me in the pub he had a knife.”

The victim was treated at Victoria Hospital for cuts to his forehead and eye and bruising to his face and forehead.

Denies language, admits assault

McLean pled guilty to assault to injury and danger of life.

The court heard his criminal record includes an assault in 2007 in which his victim was left injured.

Defending, Iain McSporran KC said: “He doesn’t accept the strong language attributed to him but does accept there was a confrontation and that became an argument.

“The CCTV shows, within the premises, the accused and his company, including his wife, were being ushered… from the premises.

“It is not wrong to say his wife was in a very, very intoxicated state.

“The complainer can be seen going to the exit, facing the company and filming them on his phone before making his way elsewhere in the premises.

“The accused was aware of that… he accepts that punishment must follow.”

Sentencing deferred

McLean, of Muir Road in Lochgelly, was bailed and is due back in court on March 4.

Sheriff Robert More said: “It has already been acknowledged, quite correctly, on your behalf that in particular to stamp on someone’s head in that state is something of particular gravity.

“I’ll certainly maintain an open mind.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

