Man left footprint on rival’s head in potentially ‘catastrophic’ Forfar stamp attack

Tyler Godfrey knocked his victim to the ground, then continued his attack and left a footprint when he stamped on his head.

By Ross Gardiner
A Forfar man left a footprint on the head of a rival he believed to be at fault for a friend’s death.

Tyler Godfrey knocked his victim to the ground, then continued his attack and left a footprint when he stamped on his head.

Godfrey’s solicitor explained he and victim Alex McCallum were friends with a now-deceased person and “there was a feeling that the complainer was in some way at fault”.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Godfrey, 22, was told he was lucky the attack did not have fatal consequences.

He was sentenced to complete unpaid work after admitting the 1.30am assault on Forfar’s Chapel Street on January 23 2022.

Tyler Godfrey.
Tyler Godfrey leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “This was a very serious assault.

“The consequences could have been catastrophic.

“Stamping on somebody’s head could easily have caused severe injuries, if not fatal.

“You’re very, very fortunate that it has not emerged that the complainer even required any medical treatment.”

Footprint on head after Forfar stamp attack

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said Godfrey hit Mr McCallum, causing him to fall to the ground, where he continued to punch him on the head.

“Then the accused stamped on the complainer’s head.

“The complainer curled up into a ball to protect his head.

“An unknown male separated the two and stopped the accused.”

Mr McCallum first went home but then went to Forfar police station at 7am to report the attack.

He had reddening and swelling around his left eye, swelling to the top of his head, a cut to his nose, swelling of his upper gums and reddening to his left ear.

He also had a footprint on the side of his head and bruising and reddening on his left arm.

‘The red mist descended’

First offender Godfrey, of Restenneth Drive in Forfar, admitted assaulting and injuring Mr McCallum.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said the incident arose from a coincidental meeting when his client was 20.

“He is aware that he’s extremely fortunate that the injuries sustained by the complainer were not more serious.

“Mr Godfrey and the complainer were both friends with another person who passed away.

“There was a feeling that the complainer was in some way at fault in that regard.

“Mr Godfrey was simply walking home from a licensed premises, Mr McCallum was going to his car with his girlfriend – it was a coincidental meeting.

“When he saw him, the red mist descended.

“He is remorseful. It does appear to be out of character for him.

“He is someone who is now in full-time employment.

“I don’t think there’s much likelihood of him returning to court.”

Assault met custody threshold

Sheriff Derek Reekie ordered Godfrey to complete 210 hours of unpaid work and placed him under supervision for as long.

He also instructed Godfrey to pay £500 in compensation.

He said: “I take account of everything, particularly that this was two years ago and there’s been nothing further.

“You’re a young man still and a first offender.

“I’m satisfied that there is an appropriate alternative to custody but this definitely meets the custody threshold due to the severity of the assault.

“This must have been a very frightening experience for the person.”

