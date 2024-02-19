Notorious offender dubbed ‘Superned’ caught with array of handmade weapons in Perth Prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Notorious offender dubbed ‘Superned’ caught with array of handmade weapons in Perth Prison

A jury found so-called Superned Richard Mullen guilty of having makeshift weapons inside the jail three times within the space of six months.

By Gordon Currie
Richard Mullen. Image: Police Scotland
Richard Mullen. Image: Police Scotland

A “superned” responsible for a large proportion of a town’s crime statistics has been found with an array of weapons in Perth Prison.

A jury at the city’s sheriff court found Richard Mullen guilty of having makeshift weapons inside the jail three times within the space of six months.

Mullen became notorious for a teenage crime spree which made him by far the most prolific criminal in Blairgowrie.

He was then made the subject of a sheriff’s experiment when he was banned from staying with his own father, as he was considered to be a bad influence.

But the experiment was deemed a failure when Mullen – dubbed Superned – was jailed for trying to murder his own cousin with a golf club.

Weaponised cutlery

The jury found Mullen, 32, guilty of having a blade melted into cutlery on October 18 2020, a piece of sharpened Perspex on February 11 2021, and an open razor blade on April 10 2021.

When he was found guilty, Mullen told the court: “My life’s destroyed enough. Whatever sentence you give me isn’t going to make a difference.

HMP Perth
Mullen was caught with weapons at Perth Prison. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I already don’t see my kids. Throwing sentences of years and years on people doesn’t do any good. It just fills up the prison and makes it worse.

“My family have died all around me. I have been in prison a long time. I came in when I was young. I’ll be going out to hardly anybody. I don’t feel I’m getting a chance to sort my life out.”

Jailing Mullen for 18 months, Sheriff William Wood said: “I’ve listened but there are some difficulties with your position. Your first sentence was in 2008.

“You have had various sentences including for attempted murder. You are well experienced in the ways of prison. You need to observe the rules.

“The sharpened Perspex was clearly seen to drop from your clothing. That was a particularly vicious looking weapon that could cause significant damage to another individual.

“Despite all you say, you require to be deterred from making weapons and a further consecutive sentence is necessary. It is in your best interest to abide by prison rules.”

Attacked cousin with golf club

Mullen first came to public attention when a sheriff tried to save him from a criminal career by banning him from living with his own father because he was a negative influence.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis banned him from staying with the crime-clan family after hearing that Mullen had made 50 court appearances in a single year.

His astonishing record of brushes with the law includes vandalising cars, shooting at a bus full of kids with a paintball gun, threatening to firebomb a policeman’s home and menacing a disabled woman and her elderly parents.

But the family ban had been eased when Mullen, then 21, and his brother Hugh, 29, smashed their 25-year-old cousin Daniel Crowe’s face with a golf club.

The jury found them guilty of attempted murder and Mullen was jailed for six years in July 2010, while his older brother was jailed for eight years.

Lord Kinclaven said he considered both men so dangerous to the public that he also placed them on extended sentences after their release.

On 19 December 2007, Sheriff Foulis tried the radical approach of imposing an order banning Mullen from having contact with his father and brothers.

The court was told then that Mullen was single-handedly responsible for a significant percentage of all reported crime in Blairgowrie.

During one six week period before his 16th birthday Mullen was arrested and charged in connection with nearly 40 crimes.

The court was told that despite being just 15, Mullen was an alcoholic involved in a relationship with a mother-of-two who was twice his age.

Sheriff Foulis said: “This is a young man who has absolutely no boundaries whatsoever. There has been a total lack of parenting.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Richard Mullen. Image: Police Scotland
Abusive Fife boyfriend's 'boiling sugar water' threat during year of terror
Richard Mullen. Image: Police Scotland
Keyless ignition security report ordered after Fife thief stole £210k of vehicles over five…
Richard Mullen. Image: Police Scotland
Driver left man needing wheelchair after horrific A90 Forfar junction crash
Richard Mullen. Image: Police Scotland
Landlord's disbelief after former tenant cleared of torching flat above Fife pub
Richard Mullen. Image: Police Scotland
Perth engineering firm fined after employee lost fingers in 'traumatic amputation'
Richard Mullen. Image: Police Scotland
Friday court round-up — Champagne driver and bungling housebreakers
Richard Mullen. Image: Police Scotland
Family tributes to tragic Dundee University teen as killer driver jailed
Christopher Lindsay appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man used baby as ‘human shield’ in clash with police
Richard Mullen. Image: Police Scotland
Perth pub worker ordered to pay back £1.5k stolen in midnight safe raid
Richard Mullen. Image: Police Scotland
Crown seeks £40k from cocaine-peddling Dundee events manager