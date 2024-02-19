Dundee Person taken to hospital after early morning incident at Tay Road Bridge Emergency crews were deployed. By Andrew Robson February 19 2024, 12:00pm February 19 2024, 12:00pm Share Person taken to hospital after early morning incident at Tay Road Bridge Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4898972/tay-road-bridge-person-hospital/ Copy Link Emergency services attended Tay Road Bridge on Monday morning. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson A person has been taken to hospital after an early morning incident at Tay Road Bridge A lifeboat from Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station was deployed at 2.54am on Monday in response to a report of concern for a person. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed officers called HM Coastguard for help with the incident at the bridge. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 2.45am to a concern for person report. “Emergency services attended and the person has been taken to hospital for assessment.” The RNLI has been approached for comment.