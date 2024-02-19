Person taken to hospital after early morning incident at Tay Road Bridge

A person has been taken to hospital after an early morning incident at Tay Road Bridge

A lifeboat from Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station was deployed at 2.54am on Monday in response to a report of concern for a person.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed officers called HM Coastguard for help with the incident at the bridge.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 2.45am to a concern for person report.

“Emergency services attended and the person has been taken to hospital for assessment.”

The RNLI has been approached for comment.