Arbroath residents were treated to a flyover from the Red Arrows on Monday morning.

The fleet made their way over Angus and Perthshire as they headed for Lossiemouth.

They later departed the RAF base to take part in practice sessions at Tain Air Weapons Range.

It was the first time the world-famous jets flew over Angus since they helped Montrose Air Station celebrate its 100th anniversary last July.

Photographer Paul Smith was on hand to capture the best moments from Arbroath.