Modern hub with cafe, toilets and shower planned for St Andrews medieval harbour

A new £500,000 community hub with cafe, toilets and showers is planned for St Andrews harbour.

The town’s Harbour Trust has applied to Fife Council to build a modern, one-and-a-half storey building at the A-listed, 14th century port.

It will be 130% bigger than the Portacabin-style building which houses the existing cafe.

And the cafe owner, who has leased the ground for many decades, has already agreed to the plan

Trust chairman Ken Sweeney says the proposed facilities will bring significant benefits to the harbour, which attracts thousands of visitors every year.

However, he added: “We are aware of the sensitivities of the area and will strive to be as open and transparent throughout the process as possible.”

The plans will go out to public consultation to give locals and harbour-users a say.

List of facilities included in St Andrews harbour hub plan

St Andrews Harbour Trust worked with Newburgh-based planning consultants AS Associates to draw up designs.

And if approved, the ground floor will house an accessible cafe with seating for 20 diners.

A fully-equipped kitchen and facilities befitting a commercial cafe are also included.

And sliding doors will open to a covered area accommodating a further 20 customers.

Dedicated, accessible marine facilities, including toilet and shower, will also be available to the growing number of berth-holders and owners of visiting vessels.

Meanwhile, upstairs will house an office and operational space for the St Andrews harbour master.

And, with a balcony overlooking the East Sands, the upstairs will also house a flexible meeting space for community groups.

What will the new building look like?

The building’s look is described as “fresh and modern”.

It includes a mix of wood cladding and render, with a zinc roof to complement the nautical surroundings.

Construction is likely to use lightweight, insulated panels, which can be put up quickly.

And the proposal also includes improvement of the public space, including surfacing and accessibility.

It’s hoped construction will start in the off-season when the existing cafe is traditionally shut.

Funding for the project is being sought through the Tay Cities Deal.

This will be ring-fenced for the hub’s development and cannot be used for maintenance or repair.

However, the trust’s fundraising campaign to fix the harbour following recent storm damage is still ongoing.

Facilities will ‘meet needs of harbour users and community’

Mr Sweeney said: “St Andrews Harbour is both a vibrant working harbour and a much-loved and valued part of the town’s landscape.

“Such an important historical and commercial asset is deserving of high-quality facilities which will not only meet the practical needs and expectations of harbour users but the wider community.

“Every effort is therefore being made to create proposals which are sensitive to the historic asset of St Andrews Harbour.

“As a matter of respect and courtesy, our priority was always to engage with the existing tenant and cafe owner first.”