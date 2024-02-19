Modern hub with cafe, toilets and shower planned for St Andrews medieval harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Modern hub with cafe, toilets and shower planned for St Andrews medieval harbour

Locals and harbour-users will be consulted over the proposals.

By Claire Warrender
How the new St Andrews harbour hub would look if viewed from the east.
How the new St Andrews harbour hub would look if viewed from the east. Image: Supplied by TOUCH3D.

A new £500,000 community hub with cafe, toilets and showers is planned for St Andrews harbour.

The town’s Harbour Trust has applied to Fife Council to build a modern, one-and-a-half storey building at the A-listed, 14th century port.

Plans for a new St Andrews Harbour Hub have been unveiled.
Plans for a new St Andrews Harbour Hub have been unveiled. Image: Supplied byTOUCH3D

It will be 130% bigger than the Portacabin-style building which houses the existing cafe.

And the cafe owner, who has leased the ground for many decades, has already agreed to the plan

Trust chairman Ken Sweeney says the proposed facilities will bring significant benefits to the harbour, which attracts thousands of visitors every year.

However, he added: “We are aware of the sensitivities of the area and will strive to be as open and transparent throughout the process as possible.”

The plans will go out to public consultation to give locals and harbour-users a say.

List of facilities included in St Andrews harbour hub plan

St Andrews Harbour Trust worked with Newburgh-based planning consultants AS Associates to draw up designs.

And if approved, the ground floor will house an accessible cafe with seating for 20 diners.

A fully-equipped kitchen and facilities befitting a commercial cafe are also included.

And sliding doors will open to a covered area accommodating a further 20 customers.

Dedicated, accessible marine facilities, including toilet and shower, will also be available to the growing number of berth-holders and owners of visiting vessels.

Meanwhile, upstairs will house an office and operational space for the St Andrews harbour master.

And, with a balcony overlooking the East Sands, the upstairs will also house a flexible meeting space for community groups.

What will the new building look like?

The building’s look is described as “fresh and modern”.

It includes a mix of wood cladding and render, with a zinc roof to complement the nautical surroundings.

Construction is likely to use lightweight, insulated panels, which can be put up quickly.

The proposed building viewed from the north
The proposed St Andrews harbour hub building viewed from the north. Image: TOUCH3D.

And the proposal also includes improvement of the public space, including surfacing and accessibility.

It’s hoped construction will start in the off-season when the existing cafe is traditionally shut.

Funding for the project is being sought through the Tay Cities Deal.

This will be ring-fenced for the hub’s development and cannot be used for maintenance or repair.

However, the trust’s fundraising campaign to fix the harbour following recent storm damage is still ongoing.

Facilities will ‘meet needs of harbour users and community’

Mr Sweeney said: “St Andrews Harbour is both a vibrant working harbour and a much-loved and valued part of the town’s landscape.

“Such an important historical and commercial asset is deserving of high-quality facilities which will not only meet the practical needs and expectations of harbour users but the wider community.

“Every effort is therefore being made to create proposals which are sensitive to the historic asset of St Andrews Harbour.

“As a matter of respect and courtesy, our priority was always to engage with the existing tenant and cafe owner first.”

