Kelty footballer ‘put lives at risk’ as he drifted across M90 near Kinross at 100mph

Owen Martin, who plays for Kelty Hearts youth team, swerved a roads ban after he admitted driving without due care.

By Jamie Buchan
Owen Martin.
Owen Martin.

A footballer has swerved a driving ban after he was caught drifting down the M90 at more than 100mph.

Owen Martin, who plays in goals for Kelty Hearts U20, was told he had put lives at risk as he sped along the motorway on April 16 last year.

The 19-year-old was originally charged with dangerous driving.

He appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted an amended charge of driving without due care or attention.

The court heard he drove a grey Seat Leon SE at speeds in excess of 100mph while repeatedly and deliberately drifting and crossing the carriageway edge markings, between the Kinross and Crook of Devon junctions.

The 19-year-old was told: “Your licence is hanging by a thread.”

A ‘stark lesson’

Solicitor Pete Robertson, defending, said: “This manner of driving lasted for just two minutes.

“This was a matter of complete foolishness and immaturity on his part.

“He would have just turned 19 at the time.”

Owen Martin drifted down the M90 at 100mph.

Mr Robertson said: “The car he was driving in was a courtesy car and he handed that car back after this happened.

“His other car had been in the garage to get something fixed, but that was not as a result of an accident or anything like that.”

The court heard that Martin was working as a roofer and is sometimes required to drive the company van.

“He does not know for sure how the outcome of today’s court case will affect that employment.”

Mr Robertson, who described his client as “personable” with a “pro-social lifestyle” said: “This has been a stark lesson for Mr Martin.”

Lives put at risk

Sheriff Simon Collins KC told Martin: “I hope you realise what you did here was – in my view – plainly dangerous.

“You put your life at risk, as well as the lives of your passengers and other road users.”

The sheriff said: “Had you had any previous traffic offences, I would have disqualified you today.

“But I’m going to hold off doing that mainly because of your young age, the fact that this is your first offence and I am told it could affect your employment.”

Imposing nine penalty points, Sheriff Collins said: “If for example you are caught speeding after this, as a result of totting up you will lose your licence.

“Consider yourself very much on a warning.

“Your licence is now hanging by a thread.”

Martin, of Main Street, Kelty, was further fined £300.

