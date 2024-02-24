Arbroath paedophile stored child abuse files on his iPhone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath paedophile stored child abuse files on his iPhone

David Cook, 22, was placed on the sex offenders register for three years after police uncovered illicit material on his phone.

By Ross Gardiner
David Cook at Forfar Sheriff Court.
David Cook at Forfar Sheriff Court.

An Arbroath paedophile will be kept under supervision for years after he was caught with a sick stash of child abuse files on his iPhone.

David Cook appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit possession of the obscene material.

The 22-year-old was out when police raided his home in 2022.

He was later picked up by officers at his workplace.

Cook, of Shore in Arbroath, was placed on the sex offenders register for three years, ordered to complete a programme aimed at rehabilitating sex criminals and had his mobile phone forfeited.

Police arrived at work

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry told the court: “The accused and a witness (his partner) resided together at the locus having been in a relationship for around two years.

“At about 10.10am on September 14, police attended the locus and were afforded entry by the witness.”

Cook was at work and was traced an hour later.

David Cook at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Police collected him and brought him back to the Shore flat where they explained to him the terms of their search warrant.

Ms Hendry added: “A search was commenced and no devices were found to contain indecent images.

“The accused was searched and an iPhone was seized from his possession.”

That mobile was found to contain sick child abuse material.

Following the find, Cook was arrested.

No file sharing

Cook admitted taking or making the sick files between September 2016 and a week before the raid in 2022.

The case initially began life on petition but was reduced to a summary complaint.

His solicitor Billy Rennie explained around 10 vile images were recovered.

He said: “The number of images were relatively speaking very low.

“This is a case where he has not been involved in file sharing with others.

Cook appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

“He’s not been involved in systematically using sophisticated measures of hiding these images.

“I think these are relevant factors for sentencing.

“The suggestion in for supervision for three years and work with the Tay Project.

“He takes no issue with any of this.”

“Serious” charges

Sheriff Garry Sutherland granted forfeiture of the iPhone and ordered Cook to complete the Tay Project, a rehabilitation scheme for sex offenders.

The sheriff also placed Cook under supervision for three years and on the sex offenders register for as long.

He imposed a string of strict conduct requirements on Cook, including ordering him to only own one phone and one computer, make no efforts to conceal his internet use and make his devices available for inspection at any time.

He must have approval before using social media, contacting children under 18 and his accommodation and any work he undertakes must also be green-lighted by social work.

The sheriff said the charges were “serious” and could merit a custodial sentence.

However, he noted Cook is “a young man who perhaps has his own challenges.”

