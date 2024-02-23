Driver, 82, mowed down pedestrians in Perth city centre

An 82-year-old motorist mowed down two pedestrians as they crossed a Perth city centre street.

Marguerite MacGilchrist kept on driving after striking Christine Brooks and Stuart Irwin at the High Street junction with Tay Street in March last year.

Ms Brooks, who suffered a broken ankle, was seen being thrown into the air and over the top of MacGilchrist’s Kia Picanto.

The Perth pensioner appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted causing serious injury to Ms Brooks by driving without due car or attention.

Mr Irwin was also injured in the collision.

MacGilchrist was fined and banned from the road.

Accused was chased down the street

Prosecutor Stephanie Hendry told the court: “At about 6.25pm on March 17 2023, the accused was driving along Tay Street.

“A witness was walking east and passed Ms Brooks and Mr Irwin, who were also heading in the same direction with a party of friends.

“Ms Brooks and Mr Irwin then began crossing the High Street from south to north.”

MacGilchrist was then seen turning left off Tay Street.

“She travelled for about 20m from the junction,” said Ms Hendry.

“Ms Brooks and Mr Irwin had almost completed crossing the road when the accused collided with them.

“The sound of the collision made a witness look back and they saw Ms Brooks being thrown over the accused’s car.”

The fiscal depute said: “The accused continued driving and was chased and stopped by members of the public.”

Injuries

Emergency services were called to the scene and Ms Brooks’ and Mr Irwin’s injuries were treated by paramedics.

“Police officers noted that there were no issues with visibility in the car,” said Ms Hendry.

“The accused confirmed she was the driver and she passed an eye sight test.”

Mr Irwin suffered bruises and grazes to his shoulder, ribs and elbow. He also lost a hearing aid.

Ms Brooks suffered a cut to the head and bruises to her left shoulder, leg and down the side of her torso.

“She also sustained a broken right ankle which required medical attention,” the prosecutor said.

‘Deeply apologetic’

Solicitor Bethany Downham, defending, said her client had no criminal history.

“On this evening, it was dark and she simply did not see the complainers,” she said.

“She is deeply apologetic and accepts the consequences of her actions.”

The court heard that MacGilchrist was last month told by doctors to stop driving temporarily after suffering a stroke.

Sheriff Alison McKay KC fined MacGilchrist, of Hutchison Drive, £400 and disqualified her for a year.

“I have to consider the standard of your driving as well as the injuries suffered to Ms Brooks,” she said.

“That means I am obliged to disqualify you from driving.

“Given your age and that this is the first time you have been in this situation, I am willing to impose the minimum sentence.”

