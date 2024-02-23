Driver, 82, mowed down pedestrians in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Driver, 82, mowed down pedestrians in Perth city centre

One victim was thrown over the top of Marguerite Macgilchrist's Kia Picanto after the collision on High Street.

By Jamie Buchan
Marguerite MacGilchrist appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Marguerite MacGilchrist appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

An 82-year-old motorist mowed down two pedestrians as they crossed a Perth city centre street.

Marguerite MacGilchrist kept on driving after striking Christine Brooks and Stuart Irwin at the High Street junction with Tay Street in March last year.

Ms Brooks, who suffered a broken ankle, was seen being thrown into the air and over the top of MacGilchrist’s Kia Picanto.

The Perth pensioner appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted causing serious injury to Ms Brooks by driving without due car or attention.

Mr Irwin was also injured in the collision.

MacGilchrist was fined and banned from the road.

Accused was chased down the street

Prosecutor Stephanie Hendry told the court: “At about 6.25pm on March 17 2023, the accused was driving along Tay Street.

“A witness was walking east and passed Ms Brooks and Mr Irwin, who were also heading in the same direction with a party of friends.

“Ms Brooks and Mr Irwin then began crossing the High Street from south to north.”

MacGilchrist was then seen turning left off Tay Street.

Driver Marguerite MacGilchrist, 82, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

“She travelled for about 20m from the junction,” said Ms Hendry.

“Ms Brooks and Mr Irwin had almost completed crossing the road when the accused collided with them.

“The sound of the collision made a witness look back and they saw Ms Brooks being thrown over the accused’s car.”

The fiscal depute said: “The accused continued driving and was chased and stopped by members of the public.”

Injuries

Emergency services were called to the scene and Ms Brooks’ and Mr Irwin’s injuries were treated by paramedics.

“Police officers noted that there were no issues with visibility in the car,” said Ms Hendry.

“The accused confirmed she was the driver and she passed an eye sight test.”

The accident happened at the Tay Street/High Street junction.

Mr Irwin suffered bruises and grazes to his shoulder, ribs and elbow. He also lost a hearing aid.

Ms Brooks suffered a cut to the head and bruises to her left shoulder, leg and down the side of her torso.

“She also sustained a broken right ankle which required medical attention,” the prosecutor said.

‘Deeply apologetic’

Solicitor Bethany Downham, defending, said her client had no criminal history.

“On this evening, it was dark and she simply did not see the complainers,” she said.

“She is deeply apologetic and accepts the consequences of her actions.”

The court heard that MacGilchrist was last month told by doctors to stop driving temporarily after suffering a stroke.

Perth Sheriff Court

Sheriff Alison McKay KC fined MacGilchrist, of Hutchison Drive, £400 and disqualified her for a year.

“I have to consider the standard of your driving as well as the injuries suffered to Ms Brooks,” she said.

“That means I am obliged to disqualify you from driving.

“Given your age and that this is the first time you have been in this situation, I am willing to impose the minimum sentence.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Kirkcaldy man, 35, admits life-endangering attack on ex's new partner
Marguerite MacGilchrist appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Kelty footballer 'put lives at risk' as he drifted across M90 near Kinross at…
Marguerite MacGilchrist appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Son blasts sentence for 'sick' Fife care worker who attacked and filmed vulnerable mother
Marguerite MacGilchrist appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee dog killer subjected girlfriend to horrifying abuse
Marguerite MacGilchrist appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Thursday court round-up — Human trafficking suspects cleared
Police taped off an area of King Street Dundee.
Man, 40, appears in court after alleged sex attack in Dundee city centre
Marguerite MacGilchrist appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Kelty paedophile told police 'I'm not that type of person' after child abuse haul…
Dawid Armatys.
Abusive Perth boyfriend throttled partner until she blacked out during drunken attack
Robert Montgomery.
Jail warning for serial Fife abuser who dragged pregnant partner down stairs
William Reilly.
Road rage chef from Dundee faces jail for 'nightmare' driving in Fife