Drunken Dundee thug spat at police and said he had Hepatitis C

A drunken thug spat at police officers in Dundee while claiming to be positive for Hepatitis C, before making sexually violent threats.

Andrew Adamson has now been locked up after a string of abusive incidents involving police officers and his former partner.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the repeat offender had to be placed in a spit hood after one incident and made threats to set fire to a woman’s car.

“Each of these cases is at the upper end of the summary sentencing scale,” Sheriff Gregor Murray told Adamson.

“I have to take account of your quite appalling record for violence, violence towards police officers and domestically-aggravated offending.

“The circumstances of all three incidents are pretty harrowing.”

Sexual threats and spitting

Police were called to a report of a disturbance at around 2am on June 26 2021, in which a window had been smashed.

Adamson was described as “irate” and could be heard shouting, swearing and threatening police.

He headbutted PC Craig Forsyth after threatening to bomb the homes of officers.

He was back in police sights on September 22 last year.

The court heard how his ex-partner, with whom he had remained friends, had been at a family funeral just hours before being threatened by Adamson.

Prosecutor Sarah High said: “The accused sent a number of texts and messages threatening to kick her door in and set her house on fire.

“The accused attended just after midnight.

“He entered via an unlocked front door saying ‘phone your mum right now and if she doesn’t answer I’m taking your car keys, your car is getting set on fire’.

“The complainer’s mother attended and police were contacted.

“The accused returned at 1.50am at the rear, kicking a back door shouting ‘if you don’t call me a taxi the house is getting set on fire’.”

Adamson, of Weaver’s Yard, was traced by police and was again described by Ms High as being irate.

His vile ranting continued at police headquarters, where he threatened to rape the family members of police.

He later told officers that he was positive for Hepatitis C and began spitting towards them, forcing them to place the hood placed over his head.

Post-shoplift abuse

Adamson also behaved abusively towards police at Tesco, Clepington Road, on December 17 last year after being caught stealing a bottle of Bacardi.

The 32-year-old previously pled guilty to the offences and returned to court following the preparation of reports.

Solicitor Mike Short said: “The one common denominator is alcohol and he’s a very different person when he’s sober.”

Sheriff Murray sentenced Adamson to 22 months in prison.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.