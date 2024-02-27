Drunken Dundee thug spat at police and said he had Hepatitis C

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunken Dundee thug spat at police and said he had Hepatitis C

Andrew Adamson has been locked up after committing a series of vile and violent crimes in the city.

By Ciaran Shanks
Andrew Adamson. Image: Facebook.
Andrew Adamson. Image: Facebook.

A drunken thug spat at police officers in Dundee while claiming to be positive for Hepatitis C, before making sexually violent threats.

Andrew Adamson has now been locked up after a string of abusive incidents involving police officers and his former partner.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the repeat offender had to be placed in a spit hood after one incident and made threats to set fire to a woman’s car.

“Each of these cases is at the upper end of the summary sentencing scale,” Sheriff Gregor Murray told Adamson.

“I have to take account of your quite appalling record for violence, violence towards police officers and domestically-aggravated offending.

“The circumstances of all three incidents are pretty harrowing.”

Sexual threats and spitting

Police were called to a report of a disturbance at around 2am on June 26 2021, in which a window had been smashed.

Adamson was described as “irate” and could be heard shouting, swearing and threatening police.

He headbutted PC Craig Forsyth after threatening to bomb the homes of officers.

Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was back in police sights on September 22 last year.

The court heard how his ex-partner, with whom he had remained friends, had been at a family funeral just hours before being threatened by Adamson.

Prosecutor Sarah High said: “The accused sent a number of texts and messages threatening to kick her door in and set her house on fire.

“The accused attended just after midnight.

“He entered via an unlocked front door saying ‘phone your mum right now and if she doesn’t answer I’m taking your car keys, your car is getting set on fire’.

“The complainer’s mother attended and police were contacted.

“The accused returned at 1.50am at the rear, kicking a back door shouting ‘if you don’t call me a taxi the house is getting set on fire’.”

Police Headquarters in West Bell Street
Adamson was taken to Police Headquarters in West Bell Street.

Adamson, of Weaver’s Yard, was traced by police and was again described by Ms High as being irate.

His vile ranting continued at police headquarters, where he threatened to rape the family members of police.

He later told officers that he was positive for Hepatitis C and began spitting towards them, forcing them to place the hood placed over his head.

Post-shoplift abuse

Adamson also behaved abusively towards police at Tesco, Clepington Road, on December 17 last year after being caught stealing a bottle of Bacardi.

The 32-year-old previously pled guilty to the offences and returned to court following the preparation of reports.

Solicitor Mike Short said: “The one common denominator is alcohol and he’s a very different person when he’s sober.”

Sheriff Murray sentenced Adamson to 22 months in prison.

