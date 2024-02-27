Police probe unexplained death of woman found unresponsive at Dundee house

Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was found unresponsive at a property in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Balunie Avenue in Douglas on Monday afternoon.

Passers-by said they saw six police vehicles at the scene just after 4pm.

One man who had been area at the time said he was “saddened” to hear of the circumstances.

He said: “We were coming into the street at around 4.30pm and saw six police vehicles and an ambulance.

“It’s not uncommon to see the police in the area but given the number, we thought it must have been serious.

“I’m saddened to hear someone has died, my thoughts are with their loved ones.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.45pm on Monday, police were called to a report of a woman found unresponsive within a property on Balunie Avenue, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”