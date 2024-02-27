Police probe unexplained death of woman found unresponsive at Dundee house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police probe unexplained death of woman found unresponsive at Dundee house

Several police units were called to Douglas on Monday.

By James Simpson
Police on Balunie Avenue in Dundee after the woman's death. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Police on Balunie Avenue in Dundee after the woman's death. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was found unresponsive at a property in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Balunie Avenue in Douglas on Monday afternoon.

Passers-by said they saw six police vehicles at the scene just after 4pm.

One man who had been area at the time said he was “saddened” to hear of the circumstances.

He said: “We were coming into the street at around 4.30pm and saw six police vehicles and an ambulance.

Death woman at house on Balunie Avenue treated as unexplained

“It’s not uncommon to see the police in the area but given the number, we thought it must have been serious.

“I’m saddened to hear someone has died, my thoughts are with their loved ones.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.45pm on Monday, police were called to a report of a woman found unresponsive within a property on Balunie Avenue, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

