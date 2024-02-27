Olympia Dundee bosses still can’t give timescale for reopening of pools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Olympia Dundee bosses still can’t give timescale for reopening of pools

The leisure and toddler pools have now been shut for more than three weeks.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The toddler pool at the Olympia in Dundee
The toddler pool at the Olympia. Image: Alan Richardson

Bosses at Dundee’s Olympia centre still cannot give a timescale for the reopening of the leisure and toddler pools at the centre.

The pools have been shut for more than three weeks after a metal rod fell from the flumes – nearly hitting swimmers.

The incident came less than two months after the centre had reopened following a closure lasting more than two years.

Rust has also been found in more areas of the centre.

Fraser Macpherson, leader of Dundee City Council’s Lib Dem group, has been pressing the local authority for details on when the pools will reopen.

Timeline for Olympia pools reopening ‘heavily influenced by availability of sub-contractors’

In an email to the councillor on Monday night, the council’s head of design and property services Neil Martin said: “As these works are reactive repairs rather than a planned project, the timeline is heavily influenced by the availability of all sub-contractors’ labour as well as deliveries of plant and materials being achieved.

“Accordingly, until we have progressed further on site, it is difficult to estimate the overall duration.

“Once the council have the presence of all contractors on site, based on the required sequence of works, we will be in a better position to answer your query.

“I would anticipate that a further update can be provided to you later this week.”

Olympia was forced to close its pools at the start of February
The leisure pool at the Olympia is also shut. Image: Alan Richardson.

Mr Macpherson says the latest repairs need to be completed “urgently”.

He added: “While the latest incident, I am assured, is not connected to the repair works that closed the Olympia over an extended period, we are now fast heading towards a month of further closures and repairs and we now need to see these completed and Olympia fully reopened ASAP.

“The Dundee public and the swimming clubs have been greatly inconvenienced by the Olympia’s troubles and periods of closure over a long period of time.”

On Monday, First Minister Humza Yousaf said he would be happy to take his kids to the Olympia after questions were asked about the crisis-hit centre.

The Courier has delved into hundreds of pages of documents to look at how the £32 million centre became a white elephant.

