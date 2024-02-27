Olympia Dundee bosses still can’t give timescale for reopening of pools

Bosses at Dundee’s Olympia centre still cannot give a timescale for the reopening of the leisure and toddler pools at the centre.

The pools have been shut for more than three weeks after a metal rod fell from the flumes – nearly hitting swimmers.

The incident came less than two months after the centre had reopened following a closure lasting more than two years.

Rust has also been found in more areas of the centre.

Fraser Macpherson, leader of Dundee City Council’s Lib Dem group, has been pressing the local authority for details on when the pools will reopen.

Timeline for Olympia pools reopening ‘heavily influenced by availability of sub-contractors’

In an email to the councillor on Monday night, the council’s head of design and property services Neil Martin said: “As these works are reactive repairs rather than a planned project, the timeline is heavily influenced by the availability of all sub-contractors’ labour as well as deliveries of plant and materials being achieved.

“Accordingly, until we have progressed further on site, it is difficult to estimate the overall duration.

“Once the council have the presence of all contractors on site, based on the required sequence of works, we will be in a better position to answer your query.

“I would anticipate that a further update can be provided to you later this week.”

Mr Macpherson says the latest repairs need to be completed “urgently”.

He added: “While the latest incident, I am assured, is not connected to the repair works that closed the Olympia over an extended period, we are now fast heading towards a month of further closures and repairs and we now need to see these completed and Olympia fully reopened ASAP.

“The Dundee public and the swimming clubs have been greatly inconvenienced by the Olympia’s troubles and periods of closure over a long period of time.”

On Monday, First Minister Humza Yousaf said he would be happy to take his kids to the Olympia after questions were asked about the crisis-hit centre.

The Courier has delved into hundreds of pages of documents to look at how the £32 million centre became a white elephant.