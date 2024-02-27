Telephone House: Dundee luxury student accommodation plans given green light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Telephone House: Dundee luxury student accommodation plans given green light

An application was lodged with Dundee City Council last year to turn the ageing office block in 417 high-quality student rooms.

By Laura Devlin
Student accommodation plans for Telephone House on Ward Road. Image: Stallan-Brand.
Plans to transform Telephone House in Dundee into luxury student accommodation have been given the green light.

An application was lodged with Dundee City Council last year bidding to turn the ageing office block in 417 high-quality student rooms.

The building, which sits on the corner of West Bell Street and Ward Road, has been occupied by BT since 1976.

However, the telecom giant will vacate later this year when their new purpose-built office at West Marketgait opens.

Cinema, gym and yoga studio planned

Under the approved plans, a range of accommodation will be created from the ground floor through to level six.

This will include 307 studio apartments and 110 cluster rooms.

Each studio will include an en-suite bathroom, study and cooking areas, whilst the cluster rooms will provide residents with a bedroom containing en-suite bathroom,
bed and study space and shared living area/kitchen.

An artist impression of how the student accommodation could look. Image: Stallan-Brand.

A cinema, a gym with a yoga studio, study and game rooms, and a library are also included in the ambitious proposals.

News of the proposal was met with frustration from Dundonians when it was unveiled  last year, with some believing not enough is being done to solve the wider housing crisis in the city.

Despite this, just one letter was submitted to Dundee City Council objecting to the application.

Telephone House. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson.

A further letter of support was lodged with the local authority, arguing the plans would provide “much needed and high quality accommodation for a students in a “very convenient area of the city centre.”

The company behind the application is Hindscarth Estates whose owner, Irvine Laidlaw, is one of the richest people in the U.K.

At one time he was reported to be the Tories’ biggest donor. He is believed to have donated around £6m to the party under David Cameron’s leadership alone.

