Home sought for Dundee dog with skin condition after 8 months in foster care

A home is being sought for a dog who has been stuck in foster care in Dundee for the last eight months.

Sharleen, a Romanian rescue dog, suffers from a skin condition – meaning she has bald patches on her body.

She was brought over in June 2023 and taken into foster care in Dundee but has not had much interest from prospective new owners.

Plea for ‘cheekiest wee girl’ to find forever home

Donna Fraser, Sharleen’s foster owner, told The Courier: “She is the absolute sweetest, cutest and cheekiest wee girl.

“She maybe doesn’t look great but as a dog she’s brilliant – if I didn’t have my cat I’d adopt her.

“Looks are only skin deep and she has the cutest face.

“She loves to play, loves squeaky toys, and balls, and is happy to meet anybody she sees.”

The one-year-old pooch is most suited in a household without younger children, cats and other small animals.

Sharleen has atopy – a skin condition that has led to her hair loss – and is on a fish and seafood diet.

Donna added: “The perfect home for her would be where someone is there most of the time.

“I’d say kids over 12, as she’s got a tendency to jump up to greet people.

“Absolutely no cats or any small furry animals – but she would love another small dog to play with.

“She is atopic, which would be like humans having contact dermatitis or scoriaceous.

“We’ve been supplied with shampoo, skin cleaners and cream which she needs every second or third day.”

Rescue dog Sharleen ‘unlucky’

Sharleen was brought to Scotland by Edinburgh-based charity Pererra.

The fox terrier-type dog has also been receiving free treatment from Wallace Vets in Broughty Ferry.

Charity worker Gemma McComb said: “It’s a shame she hasn’t attracted much attention as she’s a lovely dog.

“Sharleen hasn’t been lucky, nobody has even been to see her – people are put off by her lack of fur.

“We really want to see her settled – she’s the nicest wee dog.”

Anyone interested in adopting Sharleen can find out more on Pererra’s website.

