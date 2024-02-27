Home sought for Dundee dog with skin condition after 8 months in foster care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Home sought for Dundee dog with skin condition after 8 months in foster care

Sharleen was brought to Scotland from the streets of Romania in June 2023.

By Kieran Webster
Sharleen in a yellow jumper.
Sharleen has been in foster care for eight months. Image: Perrera Dogs

A home is being sought for a dog who has been stuck in foster care in Dundee for the last eight months.

Sharleen, a Romanian rescue dog, suffers from a skin condition – meaning she has bald patches on her body.

She was brought over in June 2023 and taken into foster care in Dundee but has not had much interest from prospective new owners.

Plea for ‘cheekiest wee girl’ to find forever home

Donna Fraser, Sharleen’s foster owner, told The Courier: “She is the absolute sweetest, cutest and cheekiest wee girl.

“She maybe doesn’t look great but as a dog she’s brilliant – if I didn’t have my cat I’d adopt her.

“Looks are only skin deep and she has the cutest face.

“She loves to play, loves squeaky toys, and balls, and is happy to meet anybody she sees.”

@perrera_gemma

this was emotional to make! #dog #dogs #dogsoftiktok #fosterdog #fosteradog #availableforadoption #lookingforahome #rescuedog #rescuestory @PERRERA DOGS UK SCIO 🐕

♬ Someone You Loved – Someone You Loved

The one-year-old pooch is most suited in a household without younger children, cats and other small animals.

Sharleen has atopy – a skin condition that has led to her hair loss – and is on a fish and seafood diet.

Donna added: “The perfect home for her would be where someone is there most of the time.

Sharleen enjoying a cuddle
Sharleen enjoying a cuddle. Image: Perrera Dogs

“I’d say kids over 12, as she’s got a tendency to jump up to greet people.

“Absolutely no cats or any small furry animals – but she would love another small dog to play with.

“She is atopic, which would be like humans having contact dermatitis or scoriaceous.

“We’ve been supplied with shampoo, skin cleaners and cream which she needs every second or third day.”

Rescue dog Sharleen ‘unlucky’

Sharleen was brought to Scotland by Edinburgh-based charity Pererra.

The fox terrier-type dog has also been receiving free treatment from Wallace Vets in Broughty Ferry.

Charity worker Gemma McComb said: “It’s a shame she hasn’t attracted much attention as she’s a lovely dog.

Sharleen out on a walk in a pink jumper.
Sharleen is just 18 months old. Image: Perrera Dogs

“Sharleen hasn’t been lucky, nobody has even been to see her – people are put off by her lack of fur.

“We really want to see her settled – she’s the nicest wee dog.”

Anyone interested in adopting Sharleen can find out more on Pererra’s website.

Earlier this month, an appeal was made to rehome an Angus greyhound cross who had spent more than 100 days in a shelter.

