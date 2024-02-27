Multi-award-winning Fife home back on the market with £50k price cut

A multi-award-winning Fife home has returned to the market with a £50,000 price cut.

Stunning Carmichael Lodge in Elie is up for sale for offers over £1.25 million.

The five-bedroom home was originally put on the market last August for £1.3m before being removed over the winter, but is now being marketed again for the reduced price.

The property features beautiful wooden beams throughout, large windows, a separate annexe and even a circular bathroom.

The living areas of the main house are all on the ground floor.

The kitchen/family room has an impressive double-height ceiling, as well as ground-to-ceiling windows overlooking the garden.

A sitting room, a study with fitted bookshelves and a WC are also found on this level.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, all featuring en-suites.

The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and a circular bathroom.

The separate annexe has a kitchen/sitting room and a shower room on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there is a games room/home office and a bedroom.

There are two garages integrated with the annexe and a further parking area to the side of the main house.

The south-facing gardens and grounds are beautifully landscaped.

Beyond the annexe is a wild garden with several tree species and shrubs, as well as a greenhouse with a garden store.

Carmichael Lodge, which sits in the grounds of an estate on the edge of Elie, has won two awards.

It was named winner of the best traditional-style self-build at the Telegraph Home Building and Renovating Awards 2019.

That same year it took the best individual new build and small development at the Herald Property Awards.

The house is on the market with Savills for offers over £1.25m.