Multi-award-winning Fife home back on the market with £50k price cut

Five-bedroom Carmichael Lodge in Elie features beautiful wooden beams, a circular bathroom and a separate annexe.

By Neil Henderson
Carmichael Lodge, Elie.
Carmichael Lodge in Elie. Image: Savills

A multi-award-winning Fife home has returned to the market with a £50,000 price cut.

Stunning Carmichael Lodge in Elie is up for sale for offers over £1.25 million.

The five-bedroom home was originally put on the market last August for £1.3m before being removed over the winter, but is now being marketed again for the reduced price.

The property features beautiful wooden beams throughout, large windows, a separate annexe and even a circular bathroom.

The living areas of the main house are all on the ground floor.

The kitchen/family room has an impressive double-height ceiling, as well as ground-to-ceiling windows overlooking the garden.

A sitting room, a study with fitted bookshelves and a WC are also found on this level.

The five-bedroom house sits on the outskirts of Elie.
One of the living areas. Image: Savills
The house picked up a number of awards in 2019.
A beautiful round dining room. Image: Savills
A number of living areas are situated on the ground floor.
The house features wooden beams throughout. Image: Savills
The house caters to the needs of the whole family.
A large open-plan kitchen and living space. Image: Savills
An open-plan dining hall overlooks the garden.
Another dining area overlooks the garden. Image: Savills

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, all featuring en-suites.

The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and a circular bathroom.

The separate annexe has a kitchen/sitting room and a shower room on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there is a games room/home office and a bedroom.

Four of the five bedrooms include en suite bathrooms.
Four of the five bedrooms include en-suite bathrooms. Image: Savills
The principal bedroom’s circular bathroom.
The circular en-suite bathroom off the main bedroom. Image: Savills
A spacious bedroom that can be used for family or guests.
There is lots of room for guests. Image: Savills
The size of the rooms are perfect for sleepovers.
The house is tastefully decorated. Image: Savills
The size of the rooms are perfect for sleepovers.
The property comes with a separate annexe. Image: Savills
Each bedroom features exposed timber beams.
The bedroom in the annexe. Image: Savills
The home office can be turned into a games room.
The annexe games room. Image: Savills

There are two garages integrated with the annexe and a further parking area to the side of the main house.

The south-facing gardens and grounds are beautifully landscaped.

Beyond the annexe is a wild garden with several tree species and shrubs, as well as a greenhouse with a garden store.

The garden and annexe. Image: Savills
The property comes with significant additional accommodation. Image: Savills
The rear of Carmichael Lodge. Image: Savills
The greenhouse comes with a garden store.
The beautiful garden. Image: Savills
The beautifully landscaped garden.
A seating area outside. Image: Savills

Carmichael Lodge, which sits in the grounds of an estate on the edge of Elie, has won two awards.

It was named winner of the best traditional-style self-build at the Telegraph Home Building and Renovating Awards 2019.

That same year it took the best individual new build and small development at the Herald Property Awards.

The house is on the market with Savills for offers over £1.25m.

