‘What a joke’: Readers react to Telephone House luxury student accommodation plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘What a joke’: Readers react to Telephone House luxury student accommodation plans

An application has been submitted to Dundee City Council to covert the soon-to-be empty office block into 417 high-quality student rooms.

By Laura Devlin
Student accommodation plans for Telephone House on Ward Road. Image: Stallan-Brand.
Student accommodation plans for Telephone House on Ward Road. Image: Stallan-Brand.

Plans to transform the Telephone House building in Dundee have been met with a mixed reaction from people in the city – with one local labelling the proposal “a joke”.

An application has been submitted to the local authority seeking permission to covert the soon-to-be empty office block into 417 high-quality student rooms.

The building has been occupied by BT since 1976 but the telecom giant will vacate the premises next year when their new purpose-built office at West Marketgait opens.

If the proposal is successful, a range of accommodation will be created from the ground floor through to level six.

A cinema, a gym with a yoga studio, study and game rooms, and a library will also be created in the 1970s office block.

The company behind the application is Hindscarth Estates whose owner, high profile Tory donor Irvine Laidlaw, is one of the richest people in the U.K.

An artist impression of how the student accommodation could look. Image: Stallan-Brand.

News of the plan has been met with frustration from Dundonians, some of who believe not enough is being done to solve the wider housing crisis in the city.

Charlie Ness commented: “I’m finding hard enough to find a place to rent in my price range, all I’m getting is student places this will make harder.”

Ashley Gray said: “More accommodation for students than anyone else! What a joke!”

Phylis Clark also took aim at the proposal, adding: “What about people in Dundee who have been on the council waiting list for years?

“There is more than enough student accommodation already.”

Telephone House as it is now. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson.

There has been some support for the Telephone House plans, however, with several people highlighting more student accommodation in the city would ease pressures on the private rental market.

Andy Jannetta commented: “Theoretically, if you create a building like this for students it should free up some of the private rentals in the area.

“So this should ease pressure on available homes and rental prices (for non students)  which might reduce the council waiting lists?”

Jonathan Clark added: “More student accommodation means less pressure on the rental market, surely a good thing.”

More from Dundee

Two men forced entry to a pharmacy on Blackness Road and stole medication. Image: Google Street View
Medication stolen after Dundee pharmacy break-in
NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald.
NHS Tayside chief Grant Archibald begins phased retirement as new deputy appointed
Fire appliances attended the scene
Man, 18, charged after crash in Dundee city centre
Image shows Aberfeldy Caravan Park during recent floods
Storm Babet: Experts share flooding advice amid red and amber warnings for Tayside and…
Humza Yousaf Dundee nurse Elizabeth El-Nakla
Humza Yousaf's mother in law 'said goodbyes' from Gaza today, says Dundee MP
red weather warning scotland
What is a red weather warning and what should Scots expect as Storm Babet…
Firefighters at the scene on Fintry Road
Woman taken to hospital after huge fire in Dundee shop
Broughty Ferry mum Shannon Lamb will walk down the aisle carrying her son, Hunter, when she marries her fiance Mark Taylor next year following her stage 4 cancer diagnosis
Broughty Ferry mum to carry 'miracle son' down aisle after stage 4 cancer diagnosis
The Hilltown multis. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
Dundee council house tenants could face 4% rent increase as local authority seeks public…
Red weather warning across Tayside
Red 18-hour 'danger to life' rain warning issued for Tayside as locals told not…

Conversation