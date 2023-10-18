New images of Fife adventure playpark revealed as Lochore Meadows plans approved

New images have revealed how a £700,000 adventure playpark will look at Fife’s biggest outdoor attraction.

The play area at Lochore Meadows Country Park has been given approval by council planners.

The facility will boast 80 different activities for children of all abilities.

Work is set to start in the coming months.

Among the park’s facilities will be a sensory dome, slides, climbing frames and swings.

The aim is to have the major new attraction open to the public by spring 2024.

The playpark will be located between the existing play area and the events space used for the likes of Rockore Festival.

The original facility was earmarked for renewal as far back as 2020 but was delayed due to Covid and spiralling costs.

Once installed, the play are will be able to accommodate 200 users at a time.

The sensory dome will combine climbing with a range of sensory play and will be the first of its kind anywhere in Scotland.

Some of the equipment will also be wheelchair-friendly with the park as a whole designed to promote inclusive play.

And following a consultation, the existing park’s ‘volcano’ feature is to be retained due to public demand.

The current playpark will close when work begins on site.

However, temporary play equipment located near the visitor centre will be available while construction takes place.

Lochore Meadows is Fife’s most popular outdoor attraction, attracting nearly one million visitors a year.