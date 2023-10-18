New images of Fife adventure playpark revealed as Lochore Meadows plans approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New images of Fife adventure playpark revealed as Lochore Meadows plans approved

It is hoped the £700,000 facility will be open by spring 2024.

By Neil Henderson
One of the main attractions in the new play park.
One of the new images of the playpark. Image: Lochore Meadows Country Park/Facebook

New images have revealed how a £700,000 adventure playpark will look at Fife’s biggest outdoor attraction.

The play area at Lochore Meadows Country Park has been given approval by council planners.

The facility will boast 80 different activities for children of all abilities.

Work is set to start in the coming months.

Among the park’s facilities will be a sensory dome, slides, climbing frames and swings.

The aim is to have the major new attraction open to the public by spring 2024.

A wider view of how the new play facility will look.
A wider view of how the new play facility will look. Image: Lochore Meadows Country Park/Facebook
One of several slides at the new park.
One of several slides at the new park. Image: Lochore Meadows Country Park/Facebook
The park will be able to accommodate up to 200 users at a time.
The facility will be able to accommodate up to 200 users at a time. Image: Lochore Meadows Country Park/Facebook

The playpark will be located between the existing play area and the events space used for the likes of Rockore Festival.

The original facility was earmarked for renewal as far back as 2020 but was delayed due to Covid and spiralling costs.

Once installed, the play are will be able to accommodate 200 users at a time.

The sensory dome will combine climbing with a range of sensory play and will be the first of its kind anywhere in Scotland.

An aerial view of how the finished park will look.
An aerial view of how the finished park will look. Image: Lochore Meadows Country Park/Facebook
The new park is set to open in spring 2024.
The new park is set to open in spring 2024. Image: Lochore Meadows Country Park/Facebook

Some of the equipment will also be wheelchair-friendly with the park as a whole designed to promote inclusive play.

And following a consultation, the existing park’s ‘volcano’ feature is to be retained due to public demand.

The current playpark will close when work begins on site.

However, temporary play equipment located near the visitor centre will be available while construction takes place.

Lochore Meadows is Fife’s most popular outdoor attraction, attracting nearly one million visitors a year.

