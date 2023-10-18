NHS Tayside chief Grant Archibald begins phased retirement as new deputy appointed

Retiring NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald has started a phased retirement before he leaves the health board in December.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside confirmed Mr Grant’s reduction in working hours was in line with NHS Scotland policy for those due to leave the health service.

The policy allows Mr Archibald to work four days each week in the third month before he retires. This will reduce to three days in November and two in December.

Mr Grant – who earns between £126,000 and £169,000 each year – is due to step down officially on December 31.

It comes after some questioned why Mr Archibald had not attended several meetings, including a staff governance committee.

A spokesperson said his absence was due to diary clashes.

They also confirmed that a new deputy for Mr Archibald had now been recruited externally and was due to start work on November 6.

We revealed Mr Archibald’s intention to retire in August after five years in charge during which he saw the organisation respond to a number controversies.

This included a staff data breach in earlier this year as well as serious funding challenges, with the health board facing a deficit of over £50 million.

Writing to NHS Tayside staff to announce his retirement, Mr Archibald said he was proud they had succeeded in transforming the health board from “what was judged to be the poorest performing Board five years ago, into one of the best performers in Scotland”.

He added: “The Covid pandemic was an extraordinary trial for all of those working in healthcare in Tayside and our population, and one which required an enormous, unprecedented and ongoing effort.

“However, by working together we were able to continue to deliver care and treatment for our communities ensuring they were looked after by our many dedicated teams.

“I look forward to watching NHS Tayside’s continued success and I wish you all the very best.”

It is understood the recruitment process to replace Mr Archibald is underway.