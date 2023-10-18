NHS Tayside chief Grant Archibald begins phased retirement as new deputy appointed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Tayside chief Grant Archibald begins phased retirement as new deputy appointed

A new deputy chief executive will begin work at the health board in November.

NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald.
NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Retiring NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald has started a phased retirement before he leaves the health board in December.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside confirmed Mr Grant’s reduction in working hours was in line with NHS Scotland policy for those due to leave the health service.

The policy allows Mr Archibald to work four days each week in the third month before he retires. This will reduce to three days in November and two in December.

Mr Grant – who earns between £126,000 and £169,000 each year – is due to step down officially on December 31.

It comes after some questioned why Mr Archibald had not attended several meetings, including a staff governance committee.

A new deputy to Mr Archibald has now been recruited. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A spokesperson said his absence was due to diary clashes.

They also confirmed that a new deputy for Mr Archibald had now been recruited externally and was due to start work on November 6.

We revealed Mr Archibald’s intention to retire in August after five years in charge during which he saw the organisation respond to a number controversies.

This included a staff data breach in earlier this year as well as serious funding challenges, with the health board facing a deficit of over £50 million.

Ninewells Hospital entrance
Mr Archibald leaves as the health board faces a large budget shortfall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Writing to NHS Tayside staff to announce his retirement, Mr Archibald said he was proud they had succeeded in transforming the health board from “what was judged to be the poorest performing Board five years ago, into one of the best performers in Scotland”.

He added: “The Covid pandemic was an extraordinary trial for all of those working in healthcare in Tayside and our population, and one which required an enormous, unprecedented and ongoing effort.

“However, by working together we were able to continue to deliver care and treatment for our communities ensuring they were looked after by our many dedicated teams.

“I look forward to watching NHS Tayside’s continued success and I wish you all the very best.”

It is understood the recruitment process to replace Mr Archibald is underway.

