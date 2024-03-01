Lochgelly lout injured officer with sausage and haggis breakfast pack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Lochgelly lout injured officer with sausage and haggis breakfast pack

David St John also threatened to burn down a dentist's surgery and spat at police.

By Jamie McKenzie
David St John.
David St John.

A Lochgelly man injured a police officer with a sausage and haggis breakfast pack, a court has heard.

On another occasion David St John, 46, threatened to burn down a local dental practice after missing an appointment for toothache.

At other times he threatened a shop worker, spat in a police vehicle and refused to provide breath samples under suspicion of drink-driving.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard St John’s offending was mainly linked to alcohol abuse.

He appeared in the dock for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to various offences.

Breakfast pack attack

Prosecutor Laura McManus told the court at around lunchtime on December 23 last year St John was being driven home by police and asked to get out to walk home.

The fiscal depute said: “Officers stopped the vehicle and Mr St John exited and he became aggressive.

“Mr St John hit (a male PC) to the left side of his face with a packet of breakfast sausages, haggis etc and the contents spilled across the road”.

Ms McManus said he was arrested and during the journey to the police station, spat in the vehicle and kicked a cage inside it.

He later spat on the floor in the custody area.

Breakfast pack
St John whacked the officer with a breakfast pack. 

St John, of Cartmore Road, pled guilty to assaulting the PC by throwing a packet of meat at him, causing it to strike his face to his injury and resisting, obstructing or hindering two constables.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said in the lead up to the assault, St John had a fallout with his brother at his mother’s house and police were called to remove one of the siblings.

The solicitor said: “Not only was he not being arrested, he was being given a lift home.

“He was under the influence of alcohol, asked to get out and walk, and for reasons not clear, reacted in this way.

“His mother had given him some food to take to the property and he threw the packet of food into the face of the officer, causing a minor injury, then shouted and swore”.

Mr Morrison also stressed his client did not spit on anyone.

Dental practice threat

St John also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 12 2022 at Canmore Dental Practice, Lochgelly, by shouting, swearing, and threatening to burn it down.

Ms McManus told the court staff saw St John come into the practice, cause a disturbance in the waiting area and state words similar to “do you know who I am around here – I could burn this place to the ground”.

St John threatened to burn down Canmore Dental Practice in Lochgelly. Image: Google.

The fiscal depute said it appeared he was seeking treatment but was refused.

Defence lawyer Mr Morrison said St John, though not excusing his behaviour, did have toothache and had missed one appointment and spent the weekend self-medicating, and was late for the next appointment.

Further disturbances

St John also pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on March 10 2022 at a Co-op in Bank Street, Lochgelly, by repeatedly shouting, swearing, and making offensive remarks and threats of violence.

Ms McManus said at around 9.55pm an employee there was told to refuse the sale of alcohol to St John.

St John started to shout the employee was “fat” and “specky” and told him he would “rip” his glasses off.

When asked to leave, St John said he would “leather them”.

Dunfermline police station
St John twice offended at Dunfermline police station.

In a separate incident on May 17 last year at Dunfermline police station, St John behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly shouting, swearing and making threats of violence.

He also admitted that on January 26 last year at Dunfermline police station he failed without reasonable excuse to provide two breath samples for analysis.

Sentencing

Mr Morrison said St John is “polite and respectful” in sobriety and a particular issue is alcohol misuse and binge drinking linked to depression and low mood.

The solicitor said St John has in the past demonstrated an ability to be law-abiding and has found structure when in full-time employment, working as an engineer.

Sheriff Susan Duff sentenced St John to 240 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for a year.

He is also subject to offender supervision for a year and a conduct requirement to engage in alcohol treatment.

The sheriff added: “It seems to me all of your offending is related to not controlling your temper, but particularly when drinking”.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

