Kirkcaldy cocaine trafficker was collecting up to £100k per week

A drug trafficker who was collecting up to £100,000 a week from the illegal trade was caught with a large haul of cocaine at his home in Kirkcaldy.

Police seized cash, cannabis and a cocaine during a search of Mathew Guthrie’s address.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that during a police interview, Guthrie “took ownership” of the drugs and money recovered at the property.

He said he was paid £500 a week to store and deliver drugs and also collected £15,000 to £100,000 a week after running into debt.

Guthrie, 33, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis between November 1 2022 and March 28 last year at his house in Oaktree Square, Kirkcaldy, and elsewhere.

Judge Lord Tyre told him: “You have pled guilty to two charges of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, one of which concerns a large quantity of cocaine which seems to be indicative of an ongoing operation.”

The judge said because Guthrie has no previous convictions he was required to obtain a background report on him before passing a sentence of imprisonment.

Drugs and cash recovered

The court heard that during searches officers recovered almost £33,000 in cash along with cocaine with a potential street value of more than £220,000 and more than £23,000 worth of cannabis.

Advocate depute Stewart Ronnie said police received intelligence Guthrie was concerned in the supply of illicit drugs and were granted a search warrant for his home address.

Some of the cocaine recovered during the search of the house, a shed and a summer house was of a high purity and had not been adulterated.

Officers also found a cash-counting machine and a hydraulic press.

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin told the court he would reserve his mitigation for an adjourned sentencing hearing next month.

Guthrie was served with papers for a proceeds of crime action as the Crown seeks to seize profits from the drug trade.

