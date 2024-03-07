Kirkcaldy cocaine trafficker was collecting up to £100k per week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy cocaine trafficker was collecting up to £100k per week

Mathew Guthrie pled guilty to dealing in cocaine and cannabis.

By Dave Finlay
High purity cocaine was found in Guthrie's home, summer house and shed. Image: Shutterstock.
High purity cocaine was found in Guthrie's home, summer house and shed. Image: Shutterstock.

A drug trafficker who was collecting up to £100,000 a week from the illegal trade was caught with a large haul of cocaine at his home in Kirkcaldy.

Police seized cash, cannabis and a cocaine during a search of Mathew Guthrie’s address.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that during a police interview, Guthrie “took ownership” of the drugs and money recovered at the property.

He said he was paid £500 a week to store and deliver drugs and also collected £15,000 to £100,000 a week after running into debt.

Guthrie, 33, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis between November 1 2022 and March 28 last year at his house in Oaktree Square, Kirkcaldy, and elsewhere.

Judge Lord Tyre told him: “You have pled guilty to two charges of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, one of which concerns a large quantity of cocaine which seems to be indicative of an ongoing operation.”

The judge said because Guthrie has no previous convictions he was required to obtain a background report on him before passing a sentence of imprisonment.

Drugs and cash recovered

The court heard that during searches officers recovered almost £33,000 in cash along with cocaine with a potential street value of more than £220,000 and more than £23,000 worth of cannabis.

Advocate depute Stewart Ronnie said police received intelligence Guthrie was concerned in the supply of illicit drugs and were granted a search warrant for his home address.

Some of the cocaine recovered during the search of the house, a shed and a summer house was of a high purity and had not been adulterated.

Officers also found a cash-counting machine and a hydraulic press.

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin told the court he would reserve his mitigation for an adjourned sentencing hearing next month.

Guthrie was served with papers for a proceeds of crime action as the Crown seeks to seize profits from the drug trade.

