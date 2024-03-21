Fife Arabic Society treasurer given unpaid work for embezzling funds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Arabic Society treasurer given unpaid work for embezzling funds

Sura Miyasar was found guilty by a jury of embezzling more than £19,000.

By Jamie McKenzie
Sura Miyasar leaves Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Sura Miyasar leaves Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A woman found guilty of embezzling more than £19,000 from the Fife Arabic Society has been handed an unpaid work order.

Sura Miyasar (or Sulaiman) was previously convicted by a jury of embezzling the money when she was treasurer of the Fife Arabic Society (FAS) in St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy.

The offence happened between October 2016 and October 2019.

The 62-year-old was found to have cooperated with her husband, Adnan Miyasar – now deceased – and transferred funds from bank accounts pertaining to FAS into accounts in their names and embezzled £19,256.60.

Miyasar was found guilty after a trial in February and appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last week.

Sheriff Robert More sentenced her to 180 hours of unpaid work and made a token £1 confiscation order.

Trial in Kirkcaldy

An earlier trial heard the FAS had received grant funding from the Heritage Lottery.

Accounts shown in court showed transfers being made for reasons such as salary, expenses and maintenance.

Miyasar, of Dean Park Brae, Kirkcaldy, was found to have been transferring the money to her own accounts.

The deception came to light when the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) was notified by a trustee who said he was fobbed off after querying bank statements.

Police were then contacted.

Its website states Fife Arabic Society was founded in 2000 to “promote understanding of Arab culture, language and society among the wider population; provide advocacy, support and signpost services for individuals and families.”

Adnan Miyasar, founder of Fife Arabic Society.
Adnan Miyasar, founder of Fife Arabic Society.

Adnan Miyasar founded the organisation – and other ventures – having moved to Kirkcaldy from Iraq in 1992.

He died in January 2021 and a motion marking his passing and recognising his contribution to Fife society was raised in the House of Commons.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

