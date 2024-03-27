Dundee passenger accused Stagecoach driver of ‘touching children’ during nasty tirade in Perth

A Stagecoach bus driver was wrongly accused of “touching children” during a horrific verbal onslaught by an angry passenger in Perth.

Samuel Nobel launched into an outrageous tirade against the innocent employee after being questioned about his conduct on a service at the city’s Broxden Park and Ride.

The 37-year-old shouted the driver was a “paedophile” and should be jailed for “sexual offences against children”.

Nobel, of Kinnaird Street, Dundee, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted causing fear or alarm with threatening or abusive behaviour on July 11 2022.

Sheriff Paul Brown said the incident was too serious to sentence Nobel without first getting background reports.

Wrongful allegations

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said: “The complainer in this case is a Stagecoach bus driver.

“At about 1.10pm, the accused was onboard his bus.

“The driver had caused to challenge the accused about his behaviour.”

Ms Hendry said: “The accused became aggressive and was asked to leave the bus.

“He then began shouting directly at the complainer.”

The prosecutor said Nobel ranted at the driver, calling him a “paedophile”.

“He stated that he touched children and said the complainer should be in jail for sexual offences against children.”

The court heard Nobel repeatedly shouted and swore at the driver during his tirade.

Sheriff Brown interjected: “I think I’ve heard enough to convince me that this crosses the threshold for requiring background reports (before sentencing).”

Nobel will be sentenced at the same court next month.

Zero tolerance stance

Stagecoach has declared a “zero tolerance” approach on staff abuse, stressing all those responsible face prosecution.

In the weeks following the incident at Broxden, the company’s East Scotland group tweeted: “It’s understandable to be angry when things don’t go as planned, but please treat our drivers and supervisors with respect.

“They’re doing their best to keep services running and should not be subjected to abuse or intimidation.”

