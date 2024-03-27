Dundee passenger accused Stagecoach driver of ‘touching children’ during nasty tirade in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee passenger accused Stagecoach driver of ‘touching children’ during nasty tirade in Perth

Samuel Nobel made unfounded 'paedophile' allegations during a nasty outburst at the city's Broxden Park and Ride.

By Jamie Buchan
Samuel Nobel appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Samuel Nobel appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A Stagecoach bus driver was wrongly accused of “touching children” during a horrific verbal onslaught by an angry passenger in Perth.

Samuel Nobel launched into an outrageous tirade against the innocent employee after being questioned about his conduct on a service at the city’s Broxden Park and Ride.

The 37-year-old shouted the driver was a “paedophile” and should be jailed for “sexual offences against children”.

Nobel, of Kinnaird Street, Dundee, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted causing fear or alarm with threatening or abusive behaviour on July 11 2022.

Sheriff Paul Brown said the incident was too serious to sentence Nobel without first getting background reports.

Wrongful allegations

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said: “The complainer in this case is a Stagecoach bus driver.

“At about 1.10pm, the accused was onboard his bus.

“The driver had caused to challenge the accused about his behaviour.”

The outburst happened on a Stagecoach bus at Perth Park and Ride

Ms Hendry said: “The accused became aggressive and was asked to leave the bus.

“He then began shouting directly at the complainer.”

The prosecutor said Nobel ranted at the driver, calling him a “paedophile”.

“He stated that he touched children and said the complainer should be in jail for sexual offences against children.”

The court heard Nobel repeatedly shouted and swore at the driver during his tirade.

Sheriff Brown interjected: “I think I’ve heard enough to convince me that this crosses the threshold for requiring background reports (before sentencing).”

Nobel will be sentenced at the same court next month.

Zero tolerance stance

Stagecoach has declared a “zero tolerance” approach on staff abuse, stressing all those responsible face prosecution.

In the weeks following the incident at Broxden, the company’s East Scotland group tweeted: “It’s understandable to be angry when things don’t go as planned, but please treat our drivers and supervisors with respect.

“They’re doing their best to keep services running and should not be subjected to abuse or intimidation.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Fraudsters Ahmed Bounoun (left) and Salam Bonoua (right).
Fraudsters hit Perth hotels for £17k with chip and PIN refund scam
Darren Drapajlo. Image: Facebook
Dundee man battered partner with crutch, leaving her cut and bruised
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Intercontinental cannabis and attack regrets
James O'Connor from Dundee (left) killed Glastonbury grandad Frederick Burge (right).
Dundee man who killed Glastonbury grandad detained indefinitely
Mayfield Foodstore on Arbroath's High Street was badly damaged last week. Image: Ellidh Aitken/ DC Thomson.
Man, 30, in court after Arbroath shop front destroyed
Christopher Kelly was jailed when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Jail for drunken thug who attacked chef outside Perthshire pub over £10 debt
William Reilly.
Dundee chef banned for 'appalling' driving before BMW crash in Fife
David Moffat appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Pensioner, 78, from Fife caught in online 'child chat' sting
Amaan Ahmad leaves Dundee Sheriff Court. He will return later for sentencing.
Dundee man tipped tree and smeared blood on partner in Christmas Day rampage
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Life-threatening kick and prison bite