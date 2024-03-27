GEORGE CRAN: 2 key issues for Dundee in top 6 chase as stage set for new Dark Blues hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GEORGE CRAN: 2 key issues for Dundee in top 6 chase as stage set for new Dark Blues hero

Four games in 14 days will decide if the Dark Blues can grab a place in the top half of the Premiership.

Dundee celebrate after Jordan McGhee's winner against St Johnstone in February. Image: SNS
Dundee celebrate after Jordan McGhee's winner against St Johnstone in February. Image: SNS
By George Cran

It is crunch time for Dundee.

A top-six finish is agonisingly close.

But also so far away.

A crucial fortnight of Premiership action to decide which side of the dividing line the Dark Blues end up on is nigh.

Four matches in that time, 12 points to play for and the knowledge they need to better Hibs’ tally by at least two points to pip the Edinburgh side to sixth spot.

Do that and they’ll have registered their first top-half finish since 2015 and just their second this century.

Dundee haven’t finished in the top six since the 2014/15 season.

And will have given themselves a wee shot at a European place.

It’s all to play for as they say.

Dee chances

With the games remaining, Dundee have a good chance.

However, there are two key issues they must avoid.

Two issues that have reared their heads a few times this season.

Right from the off, let’s ignore the Rangers game and assume defeat in that one on April 10. Anything is a bonus and all that.

Dundee head to McDiarmid Park this weekend. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Looking at the other three and the Dark Blues have a pretty decent track record this term.

They have not lost to any of the trio left before the split – a win and a draw against St Johnstone, the same against Aberdeen and two draws against Motherwell.

Draws against Saints and ’Well included late, late levellers to spoil things for the Dee.

Zach Robinson came off the bench to make it 3-2. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson came off the bench to make it 3-2 when Dundee last met Motherwell. Image: SNS

That’s the first of the two issues they must avoid – giving up leads late in games.

They did just that last time against Aberdeen and saw out a 1-0 win.

But matches are now running out, do that in these games and it will cost the Dark Blues a big finish if they let that creep in again.

Avoiding anti-climax

After such a positive return to the Premiership, it would feel like a real anti-climax to miss out.

A feeling like that at the end wouldn’t do this squad of players justice for the effort and quality of their play at times.

Any feeling of disappointment from the stands would only come because everyone has seen the potential of this side.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty celebrates in front of home fans after defeating Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Finishing in the bottom half would still be an impressive achievement for a newly-promoted team.

But I’d think anyone who has watched more than a bit of Dundee this season would find it hard to begrudge them a place in the top six.

Hibs are a good side, though, and have stepped things up considerably since the turn of the year.

Issue No 2

To get the better of them, Dundee need to find goals – that’s issue No 2.

Luke McCowan sticks away a spot-kick against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Luke McCowan has been the man with the scoring touch lately.

But he needs some help.

The stage is set for a Dundee hero to step up and send his side into the top six.

Four games to go in the space of 14 days.

It’s a big ask but one the Dark Blues have shown they can handle.

And an achievement they deserve after a very impressive campaign.

