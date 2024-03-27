GEORGE CRAN: 2 key issues for Dundee in top 6 chase as stage set for new Dark Blues hero

It is crunch time for Dundee.

A top-six finish is agonisingly close.

But also so far away.

A crucial fortnight of Premiership action to decide which side of the dividing line the Dark Blues end up on is nigh.

Four matches in that time, 12 points to play for and the knowledge they need to better Hibs’ tally by at least two points to pip the Edinburgh side to sixth spot.

Do that and they’ll have registered their first top-half finish since 2015 and just their second this century.

And will have given themselves a wee shot at a European place.

It’s all to play for as they say.

Dee chances

With the games remaining, Dundee have a good chance.

However, there are two key issues they must avoid.

Two issues that have reared their heads a few times this season.

Right from the off, let’s ignore the Rangers game and assume defeat in that one on April 10. Anything is a bonus and all that.

Looking at the other three and the Dark Blues have a pretty decent track record this term.

They have not lost to any of the trio left before the split – a win and a draw against St Johnstone, the same against Aberdeen and two draws against Motherwell.

Draws against Saints and ’Well included late, late levellers to spoil things for the Dee.

That’s the first of the two issues they must avoid – giving up leads late in games.

They did just that last time against Aberdeen and saw out a 1-0 win.

But matches are now running out, do that in these games and it will cost the Dark Blues a big finish if they let that creep in again.

Avoiding anti-climax

After such a positive return to the Premiership, it would feel like a real anti-climax to miss out.

A feeling like that at the end wouldn’t do this squad of players justice for the effort and quality of their play at times.

Any feeling of disappointment from the stands would only come because everyone has seen the potential of this side.

Finishing in the bottom half would still be an impressive achievement for a newly-promoted team.

But I’d think anyone who has watched more than a bit of Dundee this season would find it hard to begrudge them a place in the top six.

Hibs are a good side, though, and have stepped things up considerably since the turn of the year.

Issue No 2

To get the better of them, Dundee need to find goals – that’s issue No 2.

Luke McCowan has been the man with the scoring touch lately.

But he needs some help.

The stage is set for a Dundee hero to step up and send his side into the top six.

Four games to go in the space of 14 days.

It’s a big ask but one the Dark Blues have shown they can handle.

And an achievement they deserve after a very impressive campaign.